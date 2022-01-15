ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Suspect In Hollywood Hills Barricade That Lasted More Than 6 Hours In Custody

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – A man barricaded inside a Hollywood Hills home for over six hours was taken into custody Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3T7p_0dmOvR9S00

Jan. 14, 2022 (CBSLA)

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 11 a.m. to the 1700 block of Sunset Plaza Drive after receiving a report from a caller who said they discovered the man squatting in the building with his dog before the man brandished a shotgun and ran into the house, according to a department statement.

SWAT units were called to the scene as authorities attempted to negotiate a surrender with the man.

The man was taken into custody about 5:30 p.m., said LAPD Officer Drake Madison.

No further details were immediately released.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Haylee Grisham, Suspect In Death Of Off-Duty Officer, Appears In Court Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Haylee Grisham, 18, appeared in federal court for the first time Tuesday for charges connected to the murder of an off-duty police officer. She will be held without bail and is scheduled to return to federal court for her arraignment on Feb. 7. On Jan. 13, Grisham and three others were charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering which carries a potential death penalty and a minimum of life in federal prison without the possibility of parole.  An undated photo of Fernando Arroyos, an off-duty Los Angeles police officer who was shot and killed in South L.A. on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man Robbed Of Cell Phone, High-End Watch Near Roxbury Park In Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Police were searching for two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint in Beverly Hills Tuesday. Beverly Hills Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of South Roxbury Drive, near Roxbury Park, at about 12:15 p.m. after receiving a call from a male victim who said he was approached by two armed suspects that robbed him of his cell phone and his high-end wristwatch, according to police. The suspects entered a white sedan and fled the scene following the robbery. No suspect description was immediately available. The man suffered a minor injury during the robbery, but was treated at the scene, according to the BHPD.   (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Teenage Boy Shot In Pasadena Transported In Extremely Critical Condition

PASADENA (CBSLA) – A shooting in Pasadena Tuesday left a 15-year-old boy in critical condition. Jan. 18, 2022 (CBSLA). Police said they received a call at 3:03 p.m. from Pasadena Fire Department notifying them that one of their engines was out on an unrelated call near the 1600 block of Los Robles Avenue when a car pulled up with a gunshot victim in the backseat. Medics began treating the teenage victim and transported him to an area hospital where he was listed in “extremely critical” condition. Pasadena Police Public Information Officer Bill Grisafe said that shortly after receiving the call from the fire department, authorities got a 911 call about gunshots heard near Los Robles Avenue and El Dora Road. A preliminary investigation by police suggests that the shooting occurred in the area reported by the 911 caller, and then the victim was taken to the location where the fire engine was located. It is not known whether the shooting was gang related or not. No one is currently in custody and no suspect information has been released.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Suspect ID’d As Shawn Laval Smith In Murder Of Brianna Kupfer, Hancock Park Furniture Store Employee Found Stabbed

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities identified a man wanted in the last week’s murder of an employee at a furniture store in Hancock Park. Shawn Laval Smith Tuesday night, police identified the suspect as Shawn Laval Smith. He remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Police say anyone who sees him should not approach him and call 911 immediately. Thanks to private donations, a $50,000 reward offered by the city for information leading to Smith’s arrest has risen to $250,000. “We will find this vicious criminal, we will arrest him and we will get him prosecuted to the fullest extent of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

3 Men Arrested In Fatal Stabbing In Koreatown

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man who was trying to break up a fight outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in Koreatown in the early morning hours Saturday. Jan. 15, 2022. (ANG News) Los Angeles police reported Monday that Jose Garibay, Josue Alegria and Damian Dehorney, all age 26, were taken into custody in the man’s slaying. Alegria and Dehorney were apprehended on Saturday, the same day as the attack. Garibay allegedly turned himself in to investigators on Sunday, police said. The victim’s name was not immediately released by authorities. Family members,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Multiple Convenience Stores Hit By Armed Robbers In Bellflower, Long Beach, Paramount

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating a spree of convenience store armed robberies which occurred in South Los Angeles County Monday night. At least five robberies occurred in Bellflower, Long Beach and Paramount between 8 p.m. and midnight. Surveillance video of armed robbers inside a Circle K store in Bellflower, Calif. Jan. 17, 2022. (LLN) According to Long Beach police and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, a Circle K was hit in Bellflower, along with a 7-Eleven store in Long Beach, a Ruby’s Liquor store in Long Beach, and another two 7-Eleven stores in Paramount. According to the sheriff’s department, the Bellflower robbery...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Man Charged With Murder Of 70-Year-Old County-USC Medical Center ER Nurse Sandra Shells

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was charged Tuesday with the murder of beloved County-USC Medical Center emergency room nurse Sandra Shells. Kerry Bell, 48, was charged Tuesday with the murder of 70-year-old Shells and is scheduled to be arraigned the same day. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said the loss of such a “valuable member of our community” was “tragic.” “Sandra Shells unselfishly dedicated her life to caring for others in their time of need,” Gascon said in a statement. Bell allegedly attacked Shells as she waited at a bus stop on Cesar Chavez Avenue and Vignes Street last Thursday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Huntington Park Police Shoot, Kill Knife-Wielding Suspect

HUNTINGTON PARK (CBSLA) – A man in his 30s was shot and killed by Huntington Park police officers just after midnight Tuesday after allegedly threatening them with a knife. Jan. 18, 2022. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of Santa Fe Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect died at the scene. His name was not immediately released. No officers were hurt. According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began when L.A. County Fire Department crews responded to a call of a fire in the 6500 block of Marbrisa Avenue just after 11:45 p.m....
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Hills#Barricade#Cbsla#Swat#Lapd#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#City News Service
CBS LA

Police Seek Public Assistance Locating 22-Year-Old Matthew Darwin, Last Seen Sunday In Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Authorities on Tuesday sought the public’s help to find a 22-year-old man who was last seen in Santa Clarita. Matthew Lewis Darwin, 22, last seen Sunday in Santa Clarita. (credit: LASD) Matthew Lewis Darwin was last seen about 2 p.m. Sunday at his residence in the 26400 block of Woodstone Place, near the Santa Clara River, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Darwin is white, 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 210 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and rainbow shoes. Darwin was last seen driving a silver 2005 Saturn Vue with the California license plate 5MBU547. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org. #LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Matthew Lewis Darwin #SantaClarita https://t.co/ZERHfVOwzh pic.twitter.com/l9PCI3o0w1 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 19, 2022 (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Bodycam Footage Released In Thousand Oaks Borderline Bar Massacre

THOUSAND OAKS (AP) — Video from cameras worn by Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar in 2018, and recordings of calls for help, were released Tuesday and captured the chaos, horror and confusion of the massacre that left 13 people dead, including the gunman. FILE — Investigators work at the scene of a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Nov. 8, 2018. (Getty Images) On the night of Nov. 7, 2018, 28-year-old Ian David Long, a Marine Corps. veteran, opened fire on hundreds of people at...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
CBS LA

Vigil Held For ‘Dedicated, Outstanding, Compassionate’ Nurse Killed In Bus Stop Attack Near Union Station

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A vigil was held Wednesday morning for a 70-year-old emergency room nurse who was killed in an attack last week at a bus stop near Union Station. Jan. 19, 2022. (CBSLA) Kerry Bell, 48, a homeless man, is charged with attacking Sandra Shells as she waited at a bus stop on Cesar Chavez Avenue and Vignes Street on Jan. 13. Shells, who was on her way to work, fell backward and hit her head on the ground. Shells was taken to LA+USC Medical Center, the same hospital where she worked for 38 years as a registered nurse, and died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Florida Murder Suspect Davis Zimmerman Captured In Orange County, Calif.

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A man wanted in the murder of a woman in Hollywood, Fla. has been captured in Orange County, authorities said Tuesday. (credit: Hollywood, Fla. Police Department) Davis Zimmerman, 19, was taken into custody last Friday by U.S. Marshals in Orange County, according to the Hollywood, Fla. Police Department. Zimmerman is being held at Orange County’s Intake Release Center, awaiting extradition back to Broward County in Florida. According to police, Zimmerman was wanted for the murder of a woman whose body was found in a motel room at 1120 South Federal Highway in Broward County, Fla. on Jan. 6. Zimmerman, who is being held without bail, is scheduled to make his next court appearance Wednesday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Hearing For Long Beach School Officer Charged In Woman’s Shooting Death

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A hearing was scheduled Wednesday to determine if there is enough evidence to require a former Long Beach Unified School District safety officer to stand trial on a murder charge stemming from an 18-year-old woman’s fatal shooting last year. Long Beach police at the scene of a fatal shooting by a Long Beach Unified School District safety officer on Sept. 27, 2021. (Brittany Murray/Long Beach Press-Telegram/Getty Images) Eddie Gonzalez, who was fired by the LBUSD about a week after shooting Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez in the head on the afternoon of Sept. 27 as she sat inside a moving...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Shots Fired In Studio City Neighborhood, No Injuries

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are investigating after shots were fired in Studio City early Monday morning. The shots were reported before 3:45 a.m. in the area of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Landale Street. According to Los Angeles police, no one was hurt. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. Investigators were on scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Motorcyclist Dies In High-Speed Pacoima Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A motorcyclist died in a Pacoima crash early Tuesday, police said. (credit: CBS) The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near San Fernando Road and Workman Street. Investigators on the scene say the motorcycle may have been going too fast when the rider hit a curb where the road curves, losing control. The motorcycle hit a pole, and the rider died at the scene. The rider’s gender, age, and identity have not been released. No other vehicles or people were involved, and wreckage from the crash was scattered throughout the area. Police blocked off the area for the fatal crash investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Thomas Apollo Of Poway Charged With Attacking Workers At Tustin Vaccine Clinic, Groping Nurse Trying To Treat Him

TUSTIN (CBSLA) — A Poway man faces charges of battery and resisting arrest for attacking two medical assistants at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Tustin and groping a nurse who was trying to treat his injuries. Thomas Apollo, 44, was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor battery and resisting arrest in connection with the Dec. 30 melee at the Families Together clinic. He had been asked to leave because he refused to wear a mask, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. (credit: CBS) Apollo reacted by calling the clinic workers “murderers,” and punching one of the medical assistants five times, and another twice,...
TUSTIN, CA
CBS LA

Employee Shot, Killed In Long Beach Bar; Gunman At Large

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – An employee was shot and killed by a customer following a dispute at a bar in Long Beach late Sunday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred at 10:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Willow Street, according to Long Beach police. It took place in a bar called the Crow’s Nest, the Long Beach Post reported. According to police, a male customer got into a verbal altercation with a male employee. The customer then pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking him. The victim was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he died, police said. His name was not immediately released. The suspect was last seen running from the bar. A description was not immediately provided. It’s unclear if investigators had surveillance video of the shooting, or an identification for the suspect. The details of the dispute that lead up to the shooting were not confirmed.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Pursuit With Stolen BMW Comes To Wild End In Los Feliz

LOS ANGELES (CBLA) – Los Angeles police used two PIT maneuvers before a wild pursuit came to an end in Los Feliz Sunday night. Jan. 16, 2022. (CBSLA) The chase involving a stolen BMW started sometime before 9:50 p.m. in the area of La Brea Avenue and Sunset Boulevard. The suspect drove onto a sidewalk at one point. Sky2 was over the scene, just before 10 p.m., when officers attempted two PIT maneuver at Hollywood Boulevard and Berendo Street in East Hollywood, but the suspect was able to continue driving. Minutes later, he made his way into Los Feliz, where he crashed into several parked cars on Hillhurst and Prospect avenues. He jumped out of the BMW and tried to run, but was chased down and captured on foot. The suspect was not immediately identified. There was no word of any injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Josh Waring, Son Of Former ‘Real Housewives Of OC’ Star, Back Behind Bars

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – A former “Real Housewives of OC” cast member’s son, who was convicted of a shooting in Costa Mesa and last year was declared a fugitive in two drug cases, was back behind bars Tuesday. SANTA ANA, CA – MARCH 06: Josh Waring listens during a hearing in superior court in Santa Ana, CA on Friday, March 6, 2020. Waring, the son of ex-“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Lauri Peterson, pled guilty to charges related to the shooting of a man outside a sober living home in 2016. He was released from jail for time served. (Photo by...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man Climbs Downtown Transmission Tower Prompting Train Closures On West Side Of LA River

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Fire Department was responding to a man who climbed to the top of a transmission tower. Jan. 18, 2022 (CBSLA) The scene was unfolding near East Jackson Street. The fire department has also dispatched a rescue helicopter to the scene. To ensure the safety of first responders and the man climbing the tower, all train traffic on the west side of the LA River has been stopped, while the situation is ongoing. This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
91K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy