The Winter Olympics are coming up in a few weeks, and the Boston College men’s hockey team will be sending two players to compete. Junior defenseman Drew Helleson and senior forward Marc McLaughlin will be playing for team USA with a number of other college hockey players as the NHL is not participating in the games. BC’s season won’t pause during the Olympics, however, as the Eagles have six games between February 4th and the 20th, including both Beanpot games and four Hockey East games. There are also a few games right before and after those two weeks that the players might miss due to travel or practice time with the national team.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO