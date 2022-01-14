ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A face mask may make you more attractive, researchers say

By Public Editor
NPR
 6 days ago

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Face masks have been a big part of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, but researchers at Cardiff University have found that masks have another benefit as well. Apparently, they make...

www.npr.org

Wyoming News

Could Face Masks Make You Better-Looking?

FRIDAY, Jan. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Want to look more alluring? Wear a mask. Really. That's the takeaway from Welsh researchers who found that masking up may make men look more attractive to the opposite sex and that some kinds of masks do a better job of this than others. “Research carried out before...
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

A possible COVID benefit: Medical face masks make us more

The pandemic has upended a lot of aspects in our lives, but it may have also changed what we find attractive in others. Medical masks, originally a social taboo associated with sickness and disease, have now been found to increase attractiveness, according to a new peer-reviewed study by Cardiff University researchers published on Monday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fox5ny.com

What face mask should you be wearing?

The CDC says a cloth mask is not enough to prevent the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Dr. Martin J. Blaser, Professor of Medicine and Pathology & Laboratory Medicine at Rutgers University, says different masks are needed for different needs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

Here's the latest research into the accuracy of at-home rapid COVID tests

As people use at-home rapid tests more and more, they're noticing some idiosyncrasies with the results. Here's the latest research examining the accuracy of these tests. The federal government's website offering free COVID-19 rapid tests officially launched today. Each home is allowed to order four test kits, and millions have already visited the site. Now, rapid tests have not been easy to find in recent months, just as schools and businesses are relying more on them. Still, there have been questions about the accuracy of these at-home antigen tests, especially when it comes to detecting the omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

Health Experts Say N95 Face Masks Offer Best COVID Protection; How To Make Sure They Are Most Effective

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With COVID-19 infection numbers jumping from the Omicron variant, it’s a good time to consider or maybe reconsider what mask you are wearing to protect yourself and those around you. Sparkly masks, superhero masks — there are many choices, but experts say it’s not about fashion. We need the best protection when it comes to the super contagious Omicron strain. “This is not the time to be wearing a cloth mask. I know it’s cold outside, but you do not want to use your scarf as your mask. They’re really not doing anything, both from a physical barrier...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
