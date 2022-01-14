A face mask may make you more attractive, researchers say

As people use at-home rapid tests more and more, they're noticing some idiosyncrasies with the results. Here's the latest research examining the accuracy of these tests. The federal government's website offering free COVID-19 rapid tests officially launched today. Each home is allowed to order four test kits, and millions have already visited the site. Now, rapid tests have not been easy to find in recent months, just as schools and businesses are relying more on them. Still, there have been questions about the accuracy of these at-home antigen tests, especially when it comes to detecting the omicron variant.
