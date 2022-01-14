ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers react to flagrant fouls Matisse Thybulle took in win over Celtics

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVbcd_0dmOq2WP00
AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Whenever the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics match up, the game gets a little chippy. These are two historic rivals and there is always bad blood regardless of their records.

Play grew chippy right away in the first quarter when Matisse Thybulle got into it with former Sixers teammate Josh Richardson, who was called for a flagrant one foul after a Thybulle steal and layup attempt. The two engaged in a shouting match and had to be separated.

After the 111-99 Sixers win, Tyrese Maxey reacted to the incident.

“I don’t think Matisse said anything,” said Maxey. “They got tangled up and sometimes when you tangle up, you try to get a guy off you. Guys are sweaty and nasty, so it’s just—nah, I’m playing.”

It was a surprising to see Thybulle, who is normally so stoic, react as he did. He is normally a very even keel player.

“Matisse is Matisse,” Maxey added. “He’s pretty monotone. He keeps the same emotion pretty much all the time. He doesn’t get too high, he doesn’t get too low so when things happen like that, when I ran over there, and I saw it, he just started laughing. Doing what Matisse does.”

There was another flagrant one foul called on Dennis Schroder when Thybulle had a steal and a dunk. He took a hard foul after it looked as if Schroder pushed him in the back. Thybulle remained on the ground for a bit and left the game with right shoulder soreness.

Understandably, he wasn’t happy about that sequence either.

“Usually, he doesn’t respond to anything, but you can tell on both fouls, if he’s reacting, something must be wrong,” said Joel Embiid. “I hope he’s OK, and we can continue to have him and help us win some games.”

Initially, it appeared Thybulle was fine. He followed that sequence with a 3-pointer and took another unsuccessful 3-pointer before exiting.

“He made a 3,” said coach Doc Rivers. “I think he took two more. I actually asked him did he get his shooting hand fixed when he fell because he started shooting more. I’m sure it’s hurting. I didn’t see the fall. I saw after the fall, so I’m not sure if he was supporting himself or not so we’ll wait and see.”

The Sixers travel to Miami to take on the Heat on Saturday night.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Robert Williams To Miss Monday’s Celtics-Pelicans Game For Birth Of His Child

BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Williams is not suiting up for the Celtics in Monday afternoon’s matinee against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. But the big man has a really good excuse for his absence. In a time where players are landing in health and safety protocol on a daily basis, Williams’ absence on Monday is for the best reason possible. The 24-year-old and his girlfriend are at the hospital awaiting the birth of their child. Williams shared a picture of the couple waiting for their baby to arrive on Monday morning: papa time lord incoming pic.twitter.com/r9yMIz5su0 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 17,...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matisse Thybulle out at least one week

Keith Pompey: #Sixers swingman Matisse Thybulle’s MRI revealed a right shoulder sprain. He will remain sidelined and will be re-evaluated in one week. Sixers say Matisse Thybulle has a right shoulder sprain and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week. Team will again be without Thybulle, Danny Green (right...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Shed Salary, Acquire Bol Bol In 3-Team Trade With Nuggets And Spurs

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are taking a flyer on injured center Bol Bol while also getting closer to avoiding the luxury tax. The Celtics have reportedly reached a three-team deal with the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets that will bring Bol and PJ Dozier to Boston. In the deal, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski late Tuesday night, Boston is sending Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio while Denver is receiving Bryn Forbes from the Spurs. Hernangomez was barely playing for the Celtics, so the move is mostly to shed his nearly $7 million salary to help Boston...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Matisse Thybulle
thebirdwrites.com

Pelicans hope to extend winning streak to four games over Celtics

The New Orleans Pelicans will do battle Monday, MLK Day, against the Boston Celtics, a franchise that’s participated in the playoffs in 13 of the last 14 seasons. After getting to the Eastern Conference finals in three of four campaigns, however, the Celtics suffered a first round exit last season, falling rather easily to the Brooklyn Nets in five games.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson on what it's like to be traded

When the Boston Celtics signed guard Josh Richardson this past offseason, they knew they were getting a veteran presence to add to a largely young roster. They were getting a player who has experience and could help guide those younger players, especially through a time like this a few weeks out from the trade deadline. This is something Richardson has some familiarity with, too.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fouls#Sixers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Klay Thompson suggested Lakers’ Anthony Davis-LeBron James frontcourt is ‘one of the best’ in NBA

When the Los Angeles Lakers got LeBron James in 2018, the world of NBA thought, that the most iconic team in the NBA could once again gain their reputation by making a run for the championship alongside all young players like Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart among others. But after the misfortune of the first season, the purple and gold army roped in young Anthony Davis alongside the King in order to make a bid for the championship, which surely caught the eyes of Klay Thomspon.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend Tiana White

Zion Williamson was certainly one of the biggest prospects that entered the NBA back in 2019. His size combined with his brute strength and skills made him a dominant force for Duke University which eventually translated into him getting drafted as the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Pelicans. In fact, he has been compared to the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Although he is easily the face of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise, injuries have sidelined his young career. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Tiana White.
NBA
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy