Sixers react to flagrant fouls Matisse Thybulle took in win over Celtics

Whenever the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics match up, the game gets a little chippy. These are two historic rivals and there is always bad blood regardless of their records.

Play grew chippy right away in the first quarter when Matisse Thybulle got into it with former Sixers teammate Josh Richardson, who was called for a flagrant one foul after a Thybulle steal and layup attempt. The two engaged in a shouting match and had to be separated.

After the 111-99 Sixers win, Tyrese Maxey reacted to the incident.

“I don’t think Matisse said anything,” said Maxey. “They got tangled up and sometimes when you tangle up, you try to get a guy off you. Guys are sweaty and nasty, so it’s just—nah, I’m playing.”

It was a surprising to see Thybulle, who is normally so stoic, react as he did. He is normally a very even keel player.

“Matisse is Matisse,” Maxey added. “He’s pretty monotone. He keeps the same emotion pretty much all the time. He doesn’t get too high, he doesn’t get too low so when things happen like that, when I ran over there, and I saw it, he just started laughing. Doing what Matisse does.”

There was another flagrant one foul called on Dennis Schroder when Thybulle had a steal and a dunk. He took a hard foul after it looked as if Schroder pushed him in the back. Thybulle remained on the ground for a bit and left the game with right shoulder soreness.

Understandably, he wasn’t happy about that sequence either.

“Usually, he doesn’t respond to anything, but you can tell on both fouls, if he’s reacting, something must be wrong,” said Joel Embiid. “I hope he’s OK, and we can continue to have him and help us win some games.”

Initially, it appeared Thybulle was fine. He followed that sequence with a 3-pointer and took another unsuccessful 3-pointer before exiting.

“He made a 3,” said coach Doc Rivers. “I think he took two more. I actually asked him did he get his shooting hand fixed when he fell because he started shooting more. I’m sure it’s hurting. I didn’t see the fall. I saw after the fall, so I’m not sure if he was supporting himself or not so we’ll wait and see.”

The Sixers travel to Miami to take on the Heat on Saturday night.

