As the latest new weapon added in Season 10 of Apex Legends, the Rampage LMG looked poised to shake up the game’s SMG-dominated meta. The new gun was not only fun, chowing on Thermite Grenades for increased fire rate, but it was also incredibly rewarding for players with good aim due to its minimal scatter and high damage per shot. However, the main advantage of the weapon wasn’t its innate strength, but rather an exploit that gave it a lot of unintended firepower. Respawn clearly heard players’ complaints and has now addressed them, by fixing the exploit and further nerfing the Rampage LMG.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO