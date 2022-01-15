ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Apollo Night returns to kick off Tupelo MLK weekend celebration

By DANNY MCARTHUR Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
TUPELO • For the first time in two years, the Tupelo Civic Auditorium was filled once again with the sounds of Apollo Night.

The annual showcase of youth talent and drama kicked off the Committee for King (CFK)’s four-day MLK weekend celebration. Seven youth and church acts performed at 6 p.m. Friday at Tupelo Middle School. After last year’s event was canceled altogether, this year’s performance was a shorter program that was closed to the public.

“We’re excited to have that opportunity to bring the kids back as carefully as we can,” said CFK chairperson Shawn Brevard.

Performances were livestreamed on the CFK website and Facebook page. Refreshments were served afterwards.

Tupelo attorney Kenneth Mayfield, in his comments, said the world is a better place because of U.S. civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“We thank God for him and all that he stood for,” Mayfield said. “There was a time in my life where I felt like the nonviolent movement itself was a waste of time. I had to live to get a little older, and I’m an old man now, and realize the wisdom and all that Dr. King stood for.”

The two-hour program was helmed by multiple MCs, including Bridgett Shelly, Candice Knowles, Karla Garrett, and Deundra Poole. The two-part program’s opening acts featured Lawrence McKenzie, flanked by the praise team of Temple of Compassion and Deliverance, and Jemero Carter & Kindomology.

A banner emblazoned with the words “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Apollo Night” hung above performers’ heads as they played piano, sang, praise danced, played guitar, performed solos, danced and mimed throughout the night.

Performers included Orchard Worship Director of Worship Leader Development Chris Ekiss, Union Baptist of Shannon’s UBC Praise Team, Jhia Horn (Just Jhia), New Chapel Youthful Praise of Fulton, Bobby Cole Richardson of Sycamore Church, Calvary Cross Warriors of West Point, and TCD - Anointed 2 Praise. Each act received an award for their performance.

“Tonight’s Apollo talent showcase is designed to show and give each of you an opportunity to celebrate Dr. King through song, dance and praise,” Brevard said during announcements. “Our organization seeks to reflect Dr. King’s legacy of love, compassion, respect and racial harmony and his focus on defeating the triple evils: poverty, racism and injustice.”

Brevard said the Tupelo MLK celebration is the largest in the state.

Friday’s Apollo Night was followed on Saturday by a virtual movie presentation at 6 p.m. and will continue Sunday with a livestreamed panel discussion on Medicaid expansion in Mississippi from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Streams and video may be found on the CFK website and on the Committee for King Facebook page.

The weekend concludes Monday with the Modern Beautician's Club recognizing scholarship recipients at 10:15 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. motorcade. It takes place at the former VF Factory Outlet parking area at 2824 South Eason Blvd in Tupelo. Cars may begin lining up as soon as 9 a.m.

Tupelo, MS
