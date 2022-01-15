ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Ohio minister charged after remains found in church, family recalls red flags

By Dave Nethers, Nexstar Media Wire
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hp1Fq_0dmOp8mY00

AKRON, Ohio ( WJW ) – When Barbara Renee Moore died in May 2018, her daughter, Tara, who had no experience with planning for funerals, was left to make the arrangements.

Moore said she recalled an earlier conversation with a minister named Shawnte Hardin , who she trusted in spite of knowing there were others who raised red flags about his practices. She asked him to take care of her mother’s arrangements.

“I was told to be careful with him because there had been other people that my source knew that had dealt with him that wasn’t pleased, so the thing was because you don’t have a lot of money to work with,” Moore told Nexstar’s WJW.

Moore explains that Hardin made funerals affordable for those who “didn’t have the money or resources.”

“When he comes to you and says you can have the very same thing at half the price, well, if it saves you from having to set up a GoFundMe pages, selling dinners and falling out with family about money they don’t have, it was just more feasible,” she added.

Moore said the service was held at a small church. Immediately afterward, there were concerns.

“No return calls, no messages, no apologies, no nothing,” Moore said.

It took months, but eventually Barbara Moore’s cremated remains were given to her daughters in Akron. The experience tore the family apart.

“Because red flags were going off now, people are second-guessing, questioning, especially the financial end of everything. This has really put a wedge in my family. Some of us are barely speaking so emotionally, financially, just the relationship between family members are not there anymore because of Hardin,” Moore said.

Hardin was arrested near Toledo in October on multiple charges in a Lucas County indictment, which include abuse of a corpse and operating an unlicensed funeral home. The arrest was made following the discovery of human cremains stored at a business in Columbus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtrbA_0dmOp8mY00
Shawnte Hardin

He has since been re-indicted and faces more than 40 different charges, including abuse of a corpse, representation as a funeral director while unlicensed, identity fraud and theft. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In the church where Moore’s mother was laid to rest, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed dozens of human cremains have been found.

Hardin’s attorney, Richard Kerger of Toledo, told WJW his client never portrayed himself as a funeral director and was simply trying to provide a service.

“As we understand the laws of Ohio, he doesn’t have to be licensed. He is performing these services as a minister in his church and there’s a special exemption for rabbis or leaders in the Muslim community to perform those services, Amish are big users of those services,” Kerger said.

“It is contended that he was saying he was a funeral director. I can assure you that he knew since 2016 that the funeral and embalmers board was after him for that reason and he would never have said that he is a funeral director. He may have made some mistakes early on; I know there are some business cards with that term on it but I’m not sure he ever used it,” he added.

WJW found an abuse of a corpse charge filed against Hardin in Akron Municipal Court in 2017, months before Barbara Moore’s funeral. It was dismissed by the court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33bYBs_0dmOp8mY00
(WJW photo)

“Now, I’m not saying that the people who are filing complaints are lying. They are in a very emotional period of their lives, they lost a loved one and are trying to cope with it and presumably have very little understanding of the funeral business or how it works,” Kerger said.

The Moores admit they were grief-stricken and vulnerable but trusted a person who they saw as a man of God to treat them properly.

But Kerger said the cremains that were found at the church came from Toledo Funeral Director Robert Tate, who gave up his license in 2016 after facing charges himself.

“Tate got cross wise with the board and had I think 11 bodies awaiting cremation and were stored in his funeral home and the board contended that was improper. He was charged with abuse of a corpse and that case was resolved with him turning in his funeral director’s license, leaving that profession and agreeing to do something,” Kerger said.

Kerger said Tate owned the Akron church and donated the building to Hardin. After losing his license in 2016, Tate gave Hardin the cremains to store in the church, saying the families never came back to pick them up and Tate was having trouble identifying relatives.

“Mr. Tate died in 2017, a year after he lost his license. So Shawn has these cremains. He didn’t know what to do with them, he didn’t just want to dispose of them because, as unlikely as it is, a family member might somehow track it down and say, ‘Hey you have the remains of my grandfather,'” Kerger said.

Kerger could not tell WJW if Hardin had any of the documents related to the discovered cremains.

The Moores, however, said they never got their documents from Hardin, including a death certificate. Now, they are left to wonder if what is in the urn they were given is even the cremains of Barbara.

“Some of us were just getting to the point where we could talk about her and not cry. We were just getting to that point, but this has reopened… It’s terrible,” Moore said.

“He was trying to provide a service. Is it possible he made a mistake from time to time? Of course, it’s possible, he’s human. That doesn’t make him a criminal,” Kerger said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WKBN

Local woman awaits federal charges

The attorney for a woman who is expected to be sentenced this week in federal court for her role in distributing methamphetamine said one of her co-defendants got her hooked on the drug.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

Brook Park mom speaks after ex-boyfriend fatally shoots infant daughter

BROOK PARK, Ohio — When Sarah Carter saw her ex-boyfriend pull up in front of her home late Saturday afternoon, she says she immediately called 911. Even after being shot in the leg, she focused on one thing, the four little lives in her home. "It's your leg, you're going to live, it's just your leg, the kids are fine, just stay calm," Carter said that was the mantra going through her head.
BROOK PARK, OH
Deseret News

Family found after Utah County asked for help in identifying decades-old remains

Family members of a man believed to have died more than two decades ago have come forward after police asked for help identifying the remains found in Utah County in October. On Oct. 14, a woman called police to report she had found skeletal remains on a property she leases west of Geneva Road between Provo and Orem. An ID card was also found near the bones, both about 350 feet from Utah Lake, according to the sheriff's office.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Tate
SCDNReports

Ohio Mom Stabs Her Kids

According to authorities, two children were found critically injured at a home in Springfield Township on Thursday after their mother told 911 that she stabbed them. Sheriff Mike Navarre of Lucas County is reporting that a 28-year-old woman called 911 and said she was devastated and considering suicide. As part of the conversation, she confessed to stabbing her two children.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Boat with duck hunters overturns in Ohio; 1 dead, 1 hurt

Authorities say a boat carrying four people on a duck hunting trip capsized on an Ohio creek over the weekend, leaving one person dead and another injured. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said first responders were dispatched at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday after the boat started taking on water on the west side of […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Missing West Virginia woman found in Ohio hospital

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A woman last seen in Moundsville after she was released from police custody has been found in a Canton, Ohio hospital according to Moundsville police chief Tom Mitchell. Mitchell says Elizabeth Randolph of Morgantown was taken to the Canton hospital on January 14, and her...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flags#Funerals#Cremation#Identity Fraud#Wjw#Nexstar
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Remains of woman missing since 2002 found in SUV submerged in Ohio River

AURORA, Ind. — Human remains found in a vehicle that was recovered from the Ohio River in southeastern Indiana have been identified as belonging to a woman who disappeared nearly two decades ago. On Jan. 7, Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary received confirmation that the human remains recovered from...
AURORA, IN
richlandsource.com

North central Ohio Native Americans admired the 'Axe Man'

MOUNT VERNON -- It's common enough to hear about the first White settler in Knox County, Andrew Craig, who settled on the banks of the Kokosing just east of where downtown Mount Vernon is today in the early 1800s. But Craig was almost instantly followed by other adventurers committed to...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Sandusky Register

Man killed at Kalahari employee housing

PERKINS TWP. — A man was killed early Monday morning at Kalahari Resorts' employee housing. Perkins police officers were dispatched to the employee housing, in the 5900 block of Milan Road (U.S. 250) for an assault, at about 12:45 a.m., said Perkins police Chief Vince Donald. When they arrived on scene, officers found a male with an apparent gunshot wound.
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: Dozens of cremated remains found in vacant Akron church

AKRON, Ohio — Ohio investigators recovered the cremated remains of at least 90 people, including a dozen children, stored for years in an abandoned church in Akron, authorities confirmed Wednesday to 3News Investigates. Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, along with members of the Akron Police Department,...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Investigation
Lima News

Cremated remains of at least 89 people found at Akron church

State investigators this week seized what appear to be cremated remains of at least 89 people from the abandoned Akron church of Shawnte Hardin, who was indicted last year on a slew of felony charges over his alleged mishandling of bodies across Ohio. Court documents released Thursday include the names...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

11-year-old Summit County girl missing since Friday found safe

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed 11-year-old I’Labeth Olesky was found safe and unharmed by Alliance Police around 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 17. l’Labeth Olesky was reported missing after she left her home around 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, according to police. Officers said the girl...
AKRON, OH
WTRF

Ohio sheriff deputy dies after COVID-19 complications

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio’s Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Terrance Bateman. Bateman passed away Saturday due to complications from COVID. He served the people of Franklin County for 25 years in the FCSO Corrections Division. Friends and colleagues said he was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy