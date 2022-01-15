ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLFY News 10

Ragin’ Cajuns lead Sun Belt in field goal percentage

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Garry Brodhead’s squad is coming off a two-game sweep of Sun Belt play, beating Troy at home last Thursday and then South Alabama on the road Saturday. Next up — a trip to the Carolinas to take on App State and Coastal Carolina. Through 14 games, UL leads the league in […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brother of Washington Football Team’s defensive end shot and killed in Virginia

Montez Sweat lost his brother in a shooting near Richmond, Virginia. According to reports, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed this week. The shooting happened in broad day light. According to reports, the shooting happened around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
VIRGINIA STATE
University of Notre Dame
247Sports

Instant Analysis: The Notre Dame Coaching Carousel

Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley discuss Notre Dame’s recent hirings, departures, and most important options on both sides of the ball as Marcus Freeman attempts to bolster his coaching staff heading into Winter Conditioning. What's on your mind?. Talk about it on the Four Horseman Lounge. Sign up...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Notre Dame commitment will visit Alabama this month

Keon Keeley, Rivals100 weakside defensive end from Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida, is one of the top pass rushers in the 2023 class. He posted impressive numbers during his junior campaign which included 16 sacks and 36 tackles for loss. Those numbers are almost similar to what Will Anderson (17.5 sacks, 31 TFL) did for the Crimson Tide during the 2021 season.
TAMPA, FL
IrishBreakdown

Latest On Notre Dame's Coaching Moves

Notre Dame is still in the process of putting its 2022 coaching staff together, and on the same day it lost a coach from the current staff it added another. In our latest show we talk about who is coming, who is going, and what is next for head coach Marcus Freeman.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Monroe Freeling Knows Notre Dame Is A Special Place

A new era of Notre Dame football is underway, but one thing hasn't changed, the Fighting Irish coaches will look to land some of the nation's best offensive linemen. One of those top linemen that is on Notre Dame's radar is Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate offensive tackle Monroe Freeling.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WDEF

Notre Dame Defeats CSAS 62-54 in Overtime

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Notre Dame beat CSAS in overtime 62-54 on Tuesday at CSAS. Game was tied at 52 in the closing seconds. Patriots held for the final shot, but they couldn’t convert. Irish then outscored CSAS 10-2 in overtime for the victory.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On3.com

Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett commits to LSU

Notre Dame transfer punter Jay Bramblett committed to LSU on Monday, he announced. “Heading down to the bayou! Couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity! Geaux Tigers!,” he said on Twitter. In his final game for the Irish, Bramblett punted seven times for 291 yards (41.6 average)...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Jan. 18

The Notre Dame coaches are on the road recruiting this week. As always, Irish Illustrated brings you the latest stops for the Fighting Irish coaches. The group is going to be all over the country checking in on the top targets from the 2023 and 2024 classes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Niles Daily Star

Mabrey leads Notre Dame past North Carolina

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — For the first time since Dec. 19, the No. 20-ranked Notre Dame women’s basketball team was back inside Purcell Pavilion, as the lively crowd on Sunday powered the Fighting Irish to a 70-65 win over the No. 21-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. The Irish...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Notre Dame Adds Transfer Punter to Football Program

After wrapping up his career at Harvard later this spring, punter Jon Sot will transfer to the University of Notre Dame to finish his collegiate career. He was first-team all-conference in 2018 and 2019, and named to the 2021 FCS Punter of the Year Award Preseason Watch List. In 2018,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
