Tesla advocates against California's proposed solar power tax

Tesla disagrees with California's proposal for a solar panel tax and cutting incentives on those who have the green energy source.

As a seller of solar roofs and solar panels, Tesla encourages people to complain about the proposal on a website they created to fight against the tax directly to Governor Newsom and the California Public Utilities Commission, KTVU reported .

Elon Musk reacted to the proposal by tweeting it is a "bizarre anti-environmental move." The company stated that renewable energy should be encouraged by the states.

Big power companies like PG&E complained that the discounts for solar users are too big and customers are not paying their fair share, according to KTVU.

The California Public Utilities Company will vote on it later this month. If approved, it may double the time for California residents to make back their investment in solar energy.