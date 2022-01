CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While there were iconic images of Joe Burrow smoking a victory cigar following LSU's national title victory two years ago and dancing in the locker room after the Bengals clinched the AFC North title this season, the quarterback wasn't going over-the-top with celebrations stemming from the playoff victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend. On Tuesday, he said that's the standard moving forward.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO