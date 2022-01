CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell girls’ basketball team beat Rogers 47-39 Tuesday night at Hornet Gym. The win makes the Lady Hornets now tied for 2nd place (with Rogers) in the District 19-3A standings with a 5-2 district record. With 5 games remaining in the regular season, the Lady Hornets are closer to making the playoffs for the first time since 1985 (per Caldwell).

CALDWELL, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO