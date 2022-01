ST. IGNACE — The St. Ignace girls basketball team handed Rudyard its first loss in the Straits Area Conference with a 51-37 victory on Friday.

Ally Schultz finished the night with a game-high 24 points for St. Ignace.

The Saints move to 5-2 on the year, while the Bulldogs fall to 3-2 overall.

Rudyard will host Pickford next Friday. St. Ignace will play the Panthers as well on the road on Wednesday.