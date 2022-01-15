ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5G Pixel 6 series owners, rejoice! The delayed January update is here to fix your phone

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The January update for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is now available following a delay that prevented owners of the hot new Pixel models from installing the software that they hoped would exterminate...

