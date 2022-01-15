5G Pixel 6 series owners, rejoice! The delayed January update is here to fix your phone

Early glimpses of Android 13 are now starting to appear even more, despite it being too early for any concrete information to show up. However, leaks are detailing what we could expect from what seems to be a quality-of-life update rather than a complete revamped look (as was the Android 12) of the operating system. Now, XDA-Developers reports about a new leak that shows four new styles for dynamic themes for Android 13, as well as gives us a look at the notifications permissions.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO