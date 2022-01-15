ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
343 Teases Halo Infinite's Next Multiplayer Event, Starting Next Week

By Liam Doolan
purexbox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a new free event coming to Halo Infinite multiplayer next week called 'Cyber Showdown'. It kicks off on 18th January, but nothing else has been officially revealed about...

