343 Teases Halo Infinite's Next Multiplayer Event, Starting Next Week

A new Halo Infinite leak is making the rounds, and if it's accurate, several fan-favorite multiplayer modes are set to return in the near future. Like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and other popular multiplayer games, dataminers regularly pick through the files of Halo Infinite updates to unearth anything interesting or percuilar. And as you would expect, Halo Infinite dataminers routinely find things that fall into these two categories all the time. The latest involves some medals not currently in the game, but in the files.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO