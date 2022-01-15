Snow makes its way into the St. Louis area

KYIV, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Russia could launch a new attack on Ukraine at "very short notice" but Washington would pursue diplomacy as long as it could, even though it was unsure what Moscow really wanted. On a visit to...
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday issued a joint statement with fellow Justice Neil Gorsuch denying tensions over masks, with Sotomayor saying she did not ask Gorsuch to wear a mask amid surging COVID-19 cases. Gorsuch, a member of the panel's conservative bloc, has been the only justice to...
Senate Democrats are moving forward with a likely doomed vote on voting rights legislation Wednesday evening in an effort to expand access to the ballot, while some Republican-controlled state legislatures around the country pass and consider changes to election laws that constrain voting. The measure will likely fail to advance...
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, people across the U.S. can log on to a government website and order free, at-home COVID-19 tests. But the White House push may do little to ease the omicron surge, and experts say Washington will have to do a lot more to fix the country’s long-troubled testing system.
Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration will make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans for free starting next week, a White House official told CNN, the latest federal step aimed at reining in the US' Covid-19 surge. The masks -- which are coming from the Strategic National Stockpile...
New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) made waves late Tuesday night, detailing preliminary evidence from her office's investigation into former President Trump 's family business and accusing the company of repeatedly misrepresenting its assets over the years. The revelations came in court filings asking a judge to order Trump,...
Cellphone providers and airlines reached a compromise shortly before Wednesday's rollout of 5G technology. Airlines warned of ""catastrophic disruption"" to travel and shipping operations if the technology was not limited near U.S. airports. Kris Van Cleave has more.
Comments / 1