Basketball

Banks III lifts St. Peter's over Monmouth 67-62

By Automated Insights
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Daryl Banks III came off the bench to...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

FOX Sports

Edert scores 12 to lift Saint Peter's over Rider 58-51

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Doug Edert had 12 points off the bench to carry Saint Peter's to a 58-51 win over Rider on Sunday. Fousseyni Drame had 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Peacocks (5-6, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Both teams set season lows for scoring during...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

No. 5 St. Peter’s Prep over Dickinson - Boys basketball recap

Mark Armstrong made six 3-pointers on the way to a season-high 31 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Dickinson, 77-32. Armstrong’s 31-point performance represents the most points the senior has scored in a game since his sophomore season.
EDUCATION
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

No. 25 UConn beats Butler 76-59 in first of home-and-home

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn coach Dan Hurley thought Adama Sanogo had an off night. The 6-foot-9 sophomore scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds on Tuesday in the No. 25 Huskies' 76-59 win over Butler, the first of two games this week between the programs. But Sanogo made just six of his 14 shots and missed several layups.
BASKETBALL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Cryer, Mayer lead No. 5 Baylor past West Virginia 77-68

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Despite its recent struggles at home, Baylor still knows a thing or two about winning on the road, even when short-handed. LJ Cryer and Matthew Mayer each went on a 3-point tear to set a career high for scoring, and No. 5 Baylor snapped a two-game losing streak with a 77-68 victory over West Virginia on Tuesday night.
BASKETBALL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Butler's block in OT gives FSU 79-78 win over No. 6 Duke

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — RayQuan Evans made a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left in overtime, John Butler blocked Wendell Moore Jr.‘s driving attempt in the lane with 2 seconds remaining, and Florida State stunned No. 6 Duke 79-78 on Tuesday night. Florida State (11-5, 5-2...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Missouri beats Ole Miss 78-53 behind 23 points from Davis

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Amari Davis scored 23 points, Kobe Brown added 15 and Missouri beat Mississippi 78-53 on Tuesday night. Missouri won just its fourth game in 19 meetings with Ole Miss since the Tigers joined the Southeastern Conference in the 2012-13 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Kotkaniemi scores twice, Hurricanes roll past Bruins 7-1

BOSTON (AP) — The Hurricanes looked lost in a shutout loss against Columbus last week without defenseman Jaccob Slavin. In his return, they showed the Bruins just how much he was missed.
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Islanders win 4-3 in shootout, hand Flyers 9th straight loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Flyers stretched a shootout to nine rounds — only to see their losing streak reach nine games. The only consolation? Few fans stuck around to the end to watch Philadelphia extend its misery.
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

AP Sportlight

1891 — The International YMCA in Springfield, Mass. is the site of the first official basketball game. Peach baskets were used, but it wasn’t until 1905 that someone removed the baskets’ bottoms.
NBA
NJ.com

Boys hockey: No. 14 St. Augustine over St. Peter’s Prep

Deaglan Kelly had a pair of goals as St. Augustine, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, was a 5-0 winner over St. Peter’s Prep on Monday at the Secaucus Ice Rink. Kelly had goals in the first and second period around a Ryan Vaites second-period goal, and Mike Rubino and Nick Zane each added one in the third period.
SECAUCUS, NJ
