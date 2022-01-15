Banks III lifts St. Peter's over Monmouth 67-62

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Doug Edert had 12 points off the bench to carry Saint Peter's to a 58-51 win over Rider on Sunday. Fousseyni Drame had 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Peacocks (5-6, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Both teams set season lows for scoring during...
Mark Armstrong made six 3-pointers on the way to a season-high 31 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Dickinson, 77-32. Armstrong’s 31-point performance represents the most points the senior has scored in a game since his sophomore season.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn coach Dan Hurley thought Adama Sanogo had an off night. The 6-foot-9 sophomore scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds on Tuesday in the No. 25 Huskies' 76-59 win over Butler, the first of two games this week between the programs. But Sanogo made just six of his 14 shots and missed several layups.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Despite its recent struggles at home, Baylor still knows a thing or two about winning on the road, even when short-handed. LJ Cryer and Matthew Mayer each went on a 3-point tear to set a career high for scoring, and No. 5 Baylor snapped a two-game losing streak with a 77-68 victory over West Virginia on Tuesday night.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — RayQuan Evans made a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left in overtime, John Butler blocked Wendell Moore Jr.‘s driving attempt in the lane with 2 seconds remaining, and Florida State stunned No. 6 Duke 79-78 on Tuesday night. Florida State (11-5, 5-2...
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Amari Davis scored 23 points, Kobe Brown added 15 and Missouri beat Mississippi 78-53 on Tuesday night. Missouri won just its fourth game in 19 meetings with Ole Miss since the Tigers joined the Southeastern Conference in the 2012-13 season.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Flyers stretched a shootout to nine rounds — only to see their losing streak reach nine games. The only consolation? Few fans stuck around to the end to watch Philadelphia extend its misery.
Deaglan Kelly had a pair of goals as St. Augustine, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, was a 5-0 winner over St. Peter’s Prep on Monday at the Secaucus Ice Rink. Kelly had goals in the first and second period around a Ryan Vaites second-period goal, and Mike Rubino and Nick Zane each added one in the third period.
