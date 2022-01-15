ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Judd Legun: Red Lobster employees forced to come into work when sick

The Hill
 4 days ago
Journalist Judd Legum joined Hill.TV on Friday to discuss his new report about a survey of Red Lobster employees, which found the workers do not have enough sick days.

Legum, who writes for newsletter Popular Information, said the survey found just 12 percent of respondents had access to paid sick leave, while 63 percent of those who've been sick in the last month said they worked while sick.

The survey found that of those respondents two thirds say they had come in because they couldn't afford to skip a shift.

"The research we got, the data actually spans both before COVID and throughout the whole COVID process over the last couple of years. So sick leave at Red Lobster and in the service industry in general was not great. Before COVID And it continues to be quite bad," he said in an interview with HillTV's "Rising."

He added that Red Lobster got back to him in response to his report and said their sick leave policy was the industry standard.

Comments / 17

SG59
4d ago

this is just so Wrong in so Many Levels. I Dont Care, what They say, My Health, My Life is More Important then this J.O.B.. I can Always find another Job as long as I have Proof of why I couldn't show up to Work

Reply(1)
6
John Conroy
3d ago

im in the hospitality business myself i get 8 sick days a year which is a blessing without a union you get walked all over

Reply(1)
6
Tony Bagin
3d ago

all jobs should have to give there employees sick days with pay there should not be any excuses for not giving there employees sick days companies stop being so cheap without them you would not be in business

Reply(1)
3
The Hill

The Hill

