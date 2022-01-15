ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Australian Open players tire of Djokovic saga - 'no one' bigger than event

By MARTIN BUREAU, MARTIN KEEP, Martin PARRY
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2RMb_0dmOfWzj00
Rafael Nadal (right), says no player -- not even his great rival Novak Djokovic (left) -- is bigger than tennis its Grand Slam events /AFP

Players at the Australian Open were on Saturday growing tired of the Novak Djokovic visa saga overshadowing the opening Grand Slam of the year with Rafael Nadal declaring no one was bigger than the tournament.

World number one Djokovic has again been detained in Australia after authorities ripped up his visa for a second time and declared he was a threat to the public.

He is facing deportation with his chances of defending his men's title at Melbourne Park looking increasingly slim.

His lawyers are battling to keep him in the country in a controversy that has dragged on for over a week.

Nadal stands to benefit if Djokovic is kicked out with both players striving to become the first to win an unprecedented 21 Grand Slams.

While he stressed that he respected the Serb as a person and player, Nadal made it clear no one was bigger than the sport.

"I tell you one thing, it's very clear that Novak Djokovic is one of the best players of the history, without a doubt. But there is no one player in history that's more important than an event, no?" he said.

"The players stay and then go, and other players are coming. No one, even Roger (Federer), Novak, myself, Bjorn Borg who was amazing at his times, tennis keep going.

"The Australian Open is much more important than any player," he added.

"If he's playing finally, okay. If he's not playing, Australian Open will be great Australian Open with or without him."

Nadal added that the saga had gone "too far" and he was "a little bit tired of the situation because I just believe that it's important to talk about our sport, about tennis".

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka said she didn't know the Serbian well, but was sad that he might now be remembered more for his anti-vaccination stance than his exploits on the court.

- 'Australians have gone through a lot' -

"I think it's an unfortunate situation. He's such a great player and it's kind of sad that some people might remember (him) in this way," she said, two days before the start of the tournament.

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas criticised the 20-time Grand Slam winner earlier this week, saying he was "playing by his own rules".

But he was reluctant to get involved again on Saturday.

"I'm here to talk about tennis, not Novak Djokovic," said the Greek 23-year-old.

"I won't lie. It has been pretty much on every news outlet the last couple of weeks. It has received a lot of attention. A lot of people are obviously talking about it.

"That's why I'm here to talk about tennis. Not enough tennis has been talked about in the last couple of weeks, which is a shame."

But Djokovic did win cautious support from world number three Alexander Zverev, who suggested Djokovic was being made an example of.

"I think Novak is a very big name, a global superstar. I think that he is someone that maybe people think they can make a big deal out of it just because it's Novak," he said.

"I don't know enough of the situation, but I do think if it would not be Novak Djokovic, world number one, with 20 Grand Slams, all that, then it would not be as big of a drama. That I do believe," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2llxzi_0dmOfWzj00
Naomi Osaka says the Novak Djokovic saga is "unfortunate" and "sad" /AFP

But Australia's main men's hope Alex de Minaur was fed up, saying it was detracting from the tournament and other players.

"First of all, this whole situation has taken a lot of spotlight away from us competitors. We're here to play the Australian Open.

"It feels like it's taking away from us competitors who just want to start."

Pressed on whether Djokovic had been the author of his own demise, he replied: "Look, Australians have gone through a lot. There's no secret about that. They've had it very tough.

"They've done a lot of work to protect themselves and their borders. When you're coming in, as well as every other tennis player, if you wanted to come into the country, you had to be double-vaccinated."

Former world number one Andy Murray, who will play at the Open, said he hoped Djokovic's status would be cleared up, but he added: "I'm not going to sit here and start kicking Novak whilst he's down."

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

‘Total BS!’ John McEnroe Unleashes a Fiery Defense of Novak Djokovic, Then Awkwardly Retreats After Learning the Facts

John McEnroe unleashed a passionate defense of his fellow tennis legend Novak Djokovic on ESPN Sunday, only to awkwardly retreat after being presented with some of the facts surrounding Djokovic’s deportation. In an impassioned rant to kick off the network’s coverage of the Australian Open, McEnroe slammed Australian authorities...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Novak Djokovic
Hello Magazine

Novak Djokovic and wife Jelena's £8.5m Marbella mansion is fit for royalty

Novak Djokovic's property portfolio stretches from Serbia to America and even Marbella, where he owns a mansion that is reportedly worth €10million (£8.5million). The tennis pro – who was not able to compete in the Australian Open amid visa problems – spent a lot of time at the latter amid the COVID-19 pandemic with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara. The family previously lived in Monte Carlo for 15 years, but in December 2020, Novak is said to have made the decision to make their nine-bedroom Marbella home their primary residence.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Player#Serbian
The Spun

John McEnroe Reacts To The Novak Djokovic Situation

John McEnroe has weighed in on the ongoing Novak Djokovic situation. The situation began when Djokovic, despite being unvaccinated from COVID-19, traveled to Australia for the Australian Open. He had informed the public that he received a medical exemption to go without vaccination. Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke denied Djokovic’s...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player […]
TENNIS
TheAtlantaVoice

Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The first test of Naomi Osaka’s new approach to tennis might have been when she completely whiffed an overhead to give her opponent a break point on Day 1 of the no-Novak-Djokovic Australian Open. Osaka didn’t chuck her racket. She didn’t roll her eyes. She smiled. “There are situations where I […] The post Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
TENNIS
Deadline

Novak Djokovic Could Be Barred From French, Spanish Opens As Well, Say Officials

Just days after missing the Australian Open and being deported from Australia because he was unvaccinated, Novak Djokovic, found out he may be barred from the next Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar, as well. A new vaccine pass law was approved France’s parliament on Sunday. It will require proof of vaccination to enter public buildings including sports venues, restaurants, cafes and cinemas. According to ESPN, the country’s Sports Ministry said Monday there would be no exemptions allowed, even if it meant the world’s No. 1 tennis player missing the French Open. “The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be...
TENNIS
Reuters

No vaccine, no French Open for Djokovic as rules tighten

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic risks being frozen out of tennis as he chases a record 21st Grand Slam title, with rules on travellers who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 tightening in the third year of the pandemic and some tournaments reconsidering exemptions. The Serbian, who has not been...
TENNIS
AFP

What now for Novak Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic's deportation from Australia due to his coronavirus vaccine status may be the portent of worse things to come for the Serbian tennis superstar. The fall-out from the 34-year-old's very public stand-off with the Australian government raises questions not just about his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title -- it could affect him in many other ways. AFP Sport picks out three potential consequences:
TENNIS
AFP

AFP

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy