ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL player dies awaiting trial in Kansas prison

By Nexstar Media Wire, Makenzie Koch
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WjcK_0dmOe7Dq00

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. ( WDAF ) – A former Kansas City Chiefs football player died Thursday while being held in a Leavenworth prison, records show.

Saousoalii P. Siavii Jr., better known as Junior Siavii, was charged in federal court in 2019 with three counts of illegally possessing firearms. He was being held in the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth awaiting trial.

Details about his death were not immediately available.

Former NFL player Glenn Foster dies after being taken into police custody

Siavii was drafted by the Chiefs in 2004 in the second round as the 36th pick overall. He was later cut from the team in 2006.

The defensive tackle later signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008 and was with the team off and on through 2010. The Seattle Seahawks then claimed him off waivers in 2010. He set a career-high in tackles with the Seahawks before he was injured and then released in 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5POc_0dmOe7Dq00
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 17: Defensive tackle, Junior Siavii #94 of the Kansas City Chiefs dives to make the fumble recovery in front of quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at Giants Stadium on December 17, 2005 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

A criminal complaint filed in 2019 alleged that Siavii had been arrested on three occasions in which he was in possession of both illegal drugs and loaded firearms. Under federal law, it’s illegal for anyone who is an unlawful drug user to be in possession of any firearms or ammunition.

Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI: Police

Court documents say police were called to a parking lot on U.S. 40 Highway where Siavii was getting out of a stolen vehicle. Officers said Siavii disregarded their commands, and an officer deployed his Taser on Siavvi twice.

Police reported finding a loaded pistol, ammunition and other drugs in Siavii’s possession. The complaint cites other incidents in which Siavii was arrested while in possession of illegal drugs and firearms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Dak Prescott

Tony Romo didn’t like how Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handled the end of the game on Sunday. After Prescott slid at the 25-yard line, he hurried up to the line with the center but didn’t find the ref so he could properly spot the ball. Romo confirmed during...
NFL
AllSteelers

Joe Haden Sends Farewell Message to Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH -- Joe Hade might have played his final game with the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the last five years in black and gold. The 32-year-old cornerback is expected to hit the free agent market with uncertainty whether or not the Steelers will make him another offer. Haden posted on...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Glenn Foster
Person
Junior Siavii
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#American Football#Wdaf#The Seattle Seahawks#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New York Giants#Giants Stadium#Police Court
CBS Sports

Former NFL star Clinton Portis seeks to avoid prison time for fraud; federal prosecutors seek 10-16 months

Nearly four months after pleading guilty to his role in a nationwide scheme to defraud the NFL's healthcare benefit program for league veterans, former All-Pro running back Clinton Portis is seeking no jail time ahead of his Jan. 6 sentencing hearing. Federal prosecutors, meanwhile, are recommending a high-end sentencing -- between 10 and 16 months of prison time -- as well as a fine for Portis' involvement in the fraud case. That's according to U.S. District Court filings obtained by CBS Sports.
NFL
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy