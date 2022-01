If you haven't been to the emergency room at Vassar Brother's Hospital in a while, finding it might be harder than you remember. After a long wait and millions of dollars in renovations Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York is and has been officially open for a while now but for many Hudson Valley residents like myself navigating the new campus isn't as easy as you would think and for one Wappingers Falls mom it turned into an adventure. Mom emailed us to explain,

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO