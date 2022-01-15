The China-Exclusive Core i5-12490F ‘Black Edition’ CPU Is Faster Than The Core i7-11700?

Get the most out of your laptop when it’s the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2022 edition convertible. Running Windows 11, it has up to 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor as well as Intel Iris Xe graphics. With speakers louder than the previous model, it boasts a rotating soundbar with Bowers & Wilkins speakers: 2 woofers and 2 tweeters. You can get up to a 4K OLED IPS touchscreen with slim bezels and certification for 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy. Beyond all this, it supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, and it has a 16:10 format, a 60Hz refresh rate, and an edge-to-edge keyboard layout. This keyboard has a bar of one-click keys that perform shortcuts. This includes shifting to Smart Power mode to optimize the 75 Whr battery performance. Overall, it has a 45% larger touchpad, 2 Intel Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and more.

YOGA ・ 12 DAYS AGO