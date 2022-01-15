ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The China-Exclusive Core i5-12490F ‘Black Edition’ CPU Is Faster Than The Core i7-11700?

wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Intel's China-Exclusive Core i5-12490F ‘Black Edition’ Alder Lake...

wccftech.com

gameranx.com

Intel Says New Core i9 Processor for Laptops is Faster Than the M1 Max Chip by Apple

Intel recently announced their new Core i9 processors for laptops. They claim the i9 chips to be faster than the M1 Max chip used in MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The new i9 processors come with 14-cores where six are performance cores and eight are efficiency cores. The M1 Max chip has eight performance cores and two efficiency cores.
COMPUTERS
howtogeek.com

Intel’s New CPU Can Hit 5.5Ghz On a Single Core

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Core i5-12490F Outpaces Core i5-12400F By 15% In Early Geekbench Benchmarks

Last week we reported upon a mysterious new 12th Gen Intel Core (Alder Lake-S, ADL-S) processor. Unfortunately, the purported new Intel Core i5-12490F didn't launch alongside its mainstream brethren at CES 2022. The chip is exclusive to the Chinese market. The good news is that we are now seeing the first crop of Core i5-12490F benchmarks emerging. In some bad news, these are Geekbench runs (via BenchLeaks) but are still worthwhile to compare close members of the same processor family.
COMPUTERS
#Cpu
Hot Hardware

Intel Confirms Upcoming Core i9-12900KS Alder Lake CPU Hits 5.5GHz At Stock Settings

Alder Lake is barely out the door and Intel is already talking about a new flagship SKU on the horizon. That would be the Core i9-12900KS. Previously rumored to be coming, Intel left no doubt during its CES livestream, during which time it confirmed and briefly demonstrated the upcoming "KS" variant running an all-core 5.2GHz turbo frequency.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2022 edition convertible has an Intel Core i7 processor & Iris Xe graphics

Get the most out of your laptop when it’s the Lenovo Yoga 9i 2022 edition convertible. Running Windows 11, it has up to 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor as well as Intel Iris Xe graphics. With speakers louder than the previous model, it boasts a rotating soundbar with Bowers & Wilkins speakers: 2 woofers and 2 tweeters. You can get up to a 4K OLED IPS touchscreen with slim bezels and certification for 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy. Beyond all this, it supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, and it has a 16:10 format, a 60Hz refresh rate, and an edge-to-edge keyboard layout. This keyboard has a bar of one-click keys that perform shortcuts. This includes shifting to Smart Power mode to optimize the 75 Whr battery performance. Overall, it has a 45% larger touchpad, 2 Intel Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and more.
YOGA
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
Tom's Hardware

Eurocom DTR Laptop Brings OLED Display, Core i7 and RTX 3080

Eurocom has introduced its Nightsky RX315 laptop with a 15.6-inch 4K OLED panel that features desktop-grade performance yet weighs only around 4.4 pounds. The Nightsky RX315 will be one of the industry's first desktop replacement machines to get an OLED screen. Furthermore, it will also be one of a few machines on the market that offers both Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 and an OLED display.
TECHNOLOGY
Hot Hardware

Intel Never Announced A Core i5-12490F But It Appears Real And Shines In Leaked Benchmarks

Intel had a busy CES week with a bevy of announcements, including new additions to its desktop Alder Lake family. However, one SKU that was not announced at the event was the 12th Gen Core i5-12490F. Despite its no-show, this appears to be a legitimate chip, as indicated by a retail listing with several shots of the packaging, and a handful of benchmark runs on Geekbench.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Intel Raptor Lake flagship again rumored to be a 24-core CPU

Intel’s 13th-gen processors are due to land at some point later this year, and what is purportedly the flagship Raptor Lake CPU has again been spotted, this time in a leaked Bootlog from the chip giant. This was spotted by Coelacanth’s Dream (as highlighted by Tom’s Hardware) and it...
COMPUTERS
gamepolar.com

YouTuber Exhibits Why The Intel Core i3-12100 $97 US CPU is healthier than The $200 AMD Ryzen 5 3600 In Gaming

YouTube channel Testing Games in contrast ten video games, pitting every between the lately launched Intel Core i3-12100F and AMD’s (virtually) three-year-old Ryzen 5 3600 CPUs at 1080p decision. As you’ll be able to inform by the title of this text, you will note how far Intel has come within the final a number of years to be a formidable opponent to AMD so far as inexpensive however surprisingly highly effective processor know-how.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hot Hardware

Intel's $42 Celeron G6900 Alder Lake CPU Gets OC'd And Then Beats A Core i9-10900K

We don't expect a whole lot from a sub-$50 processor, and we most certainly would not anticipate it hanging with a CPU that costs $400 more, let alone beating it. But that's precisely what a leaked benchmark run shows in regards to Intel's least expensive desktop processor based on Alder Lake, the Celeron G6900. With a caveat (more on that in a moment).
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Intel Core i5-12600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G: The best CPU for entry-level gaming

Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU family has new members now joining the likes of Core i5-12600K, Core i7-12700K, and the Core i9-12900K. There are 22 new SKUs including both 65W and 35W CPUs. Some of them are even bundled with Intel’s new Laminar Coolers to keep the thermals in check. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at how the new Intel Core i5-12600 compares against the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G to find out which one’s the best mainstream consumer CPU for entry-level gaming PCs.
COMPUTERS

