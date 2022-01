Nintendo of America has invited all Mario Kart fans in North America and Mexico to participate in the upcoming Mario Kart North American Open, which will kick off on 21st January. The event will determine the best players at Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the top eight players from each day of the tournament will be lavished with 2,500 My Nintendo Gold Points. These Gold Points can either be used towards games purchased digitally via the Nintendo Switch eShop or physical gifts on the My Nintendo website. The events will run each day until 23rd January, you can read the full details for the Mario Kart North American 2022 Open here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO