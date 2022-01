Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared as a newsletter to Golf Digest+ subscribers. To subscribe to Golf Digest+ for exclusive content and more, click here.​​. It’s one of golf’s charming differentiators—the ability for the average Joe to identify with the world-class Pro. You and LeBron James have virtually nothing in common. Nor do you have any idea what it’s like to play quarterback in the NFL. But surely you’ve found yourself in a position similar to Russell Henley’s on Sunday: You’re playing lights out, closing in on a round for the ages, when suddenly the finish line appears. An hour later, you’re wondering what the hell happened.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO