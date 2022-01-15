ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Some Rioters Dared to Call Nancy Pelosi's Office After the Chaos Looking for Lost Items

By Jake Thomas
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin said the ongoing Capitol riot investigation revealed that some in the mob called for the lost items a day after taking over the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 8

Related
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Top Democrat says Capitol riot hearings are going to be like Watergate

A member of the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection says to expect daily, Watergate-style hearings of the panel that will be public for all Americans to see throughout 2022, the worst-case scenario for many Republicans.Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland made the comments in an interview with All in with Chris Hayes, guest hosted by Medhi Hasan, on MSNBC on Monday evening.“We'll tell the story of each dimension of this attack on American democracy. The American people have not yet seen all of the evidence laid out in this way. So we're going to have hearings for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
New York Post

Restrict stock trading, Nancy Pelosi and other commentary

“Congress can trade stocks or keep the public trust. Not both,” declares The New York Times’ Michelle Cottle. Bills to “restrict trading by lawmakers” have been floating around the House and Senate after the public learned “members of Congress had violated” reporting requirements. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — whose husband is a venture capitalist — “opposes major reform,” calling America “a free-market economy.” Sorry, says Cottle: “A growing number of Americans feel” it isn’t “working for them.” With the nation “facing a crisis of faith in its political system and elected leaders,” lawmakers should “obsess about making money once they leave office. Until then, they need to stay focused on the public interest.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Capitol Police#Democratic#House
wabcradio.com

Report: Nancy Pelosi’s son linked to 5 companies probed by Feds

NEW YORK (77WABC) – Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s son was involved in five companies probed by federal agencies – but has never been charged himself, a DailyMail.com investigation reveals. The shocking paper trail shows Paul Pelosi Jr.’s connections to a host of con artists and convicted criminals.
POLITICS
Fox News

Seditious conspiracy charge, Kevin McCarthy defiance: Jan. 6 probe goes nuclear

If any further proof were needed that Donald Trump is the dominant force in his party, just look at the latest maneuver by Lindsey Graham. Graham, who said awful things about Trump when he ran against him but later became a golfing buddy and confidant, is a leading evangelist for a GOP led by the former president. Trump has declared rhetorical war on Mitch McConnell, calling him a "loser" and "old crow," among other epithets.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy hits out at CNN in testy exchange over his refusal to testify in January 6 probe

Kevin McCarthy mocked CNN after one of the network’s reporters asked if the House Minority Leader was covering up his role in the US Capitol riot.CNN"s chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju asked Mr McCarthy why the public shouldn’t conclude he was trying to "hide something" and prevent the "facts from coming out".Mr McCarthy, who has rejected a January 6 select committee’s request for information, fired back it was a "great question", but before answering added in a knock on Mr Raju’s network"I hope that everything gets corrected at CNN, work through all that with the, your employees," Mr McCarthy said.CNN...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Washington Post

Kevin McCarthy’s coverup for Trump may be hiding knowledge of possible crimes

Let’s be clear: In refusing to testify to the House select committee examining Jan. 6, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy may well be helping to cover up potential crimes committed by Donald Trump. The California Republican has announced that he will not cooperate with the select committee, which has...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 Rioters Called Capitol ‘Lost and Found’ for Forgotten Phones

Among the angry mob who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were a smattering of rioters who exulted in occupying Senate Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s office for a spell. A subset of this group mistakenly left behind phones, purses, and other items—and proceeded to call into Pelosi’s office the next day to inquire if their property might be waiting for them in the building’s “lost and found,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) told Insider. “The officers quickly got on the phone and said, yeah, just give us your name, your address, your social, you know, and we’ll tie up these loose ends,” Raskin told the outlet. “But what’s so fascinating to me about that there really were people who felt as if they had been summoned to Washington by the president… They didn’t have any kind of subtle understanding of the separation of powers. They just thought that the number one person in the U.S. government had invited them to be there, and therefore they had a right.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
739K+
Followers
78K+
Post
723M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy