Some Rioters Dared to Call Nancy Pelosi's Office After the Chaos Looking for Lost Items

Among the angry mob who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were a smattering of rioters who exulted in occupying Senate Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s office for a spell. A subset of this group mistakenly left behind phones, purses, and other items—and proceeded to call into Pelosi’s office the next day to inquire if their property might be waiting for them in the building’s “lost and found,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) told Insider. “The officers quickly got on the phone and said, yeah, just give us your name, your address, your social, you know, and we’ll tie up these loose ends,” Raskin told the outlet. “But what’s so fascinating to me about that there really were people who felt as if they had been summoned to Washington by the president… They didn’t have any kind of subtle understanding of the separation of powers. They just thought that the number one person in the U.S. government had invited them to be there, and therefore they had a right.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO