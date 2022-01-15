ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Robert Earl Keen Announces Retirement From Touring: “Quitting The Road While I Still Love It”

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7fSo_0dmOZTU800

The end of an era.

The road may go on forever, but the great Robert Earl Keen won’t be touring it next year.

The Texas legend announced the end of his touring career today, which will come to a close on September 4th, 2022 with a fan appreciation party set for Labor Day, September 5th, 2022.

And while the news may come as a bit of a surprise, REK will be touring extensively up until that date so you still have some time to see him one last time.

He pointed out that he’s in good health, not in the midst of an existential crisis, and that he’ll continue to write songs and host his podcast, but quite simply that he wants to retire from touring while he still loves it… going out on his own terms.

You can read the full statement below:

“You’ve heard people say “Time flies”. It’s a cliché. Funny thing about clichés and what makes them ubiquitous, is they ring true. Jackson Browne has a line in a song that encapsulates a lifetime in the blink of an eye. It’s difficult for me to absorb the concept but, I understand it as a feeling because I feel it more and more with each passing day. BUT, it is easier to say, “time flies”. We all know what that means.

There is no way to inventory the fantastic amount of incredible people that have touched my life. My family, friends, band members, fans, co-workers, teachers, advisors, confidants, and peers only begin to tell the story. I feel connected to everyone of them. If I can picture them in “the blink of an eye” like a snapping a photograph, I’m connected. And I do believe it’s the people that come in and out of your life that make life worth living or, in unfortunate cases, a living Hell.

Fortunately, I been blessed with a lifetime of brilliant, talented, colorful, electric and magical folks throughout my life. This chorus of joy, this parade of passion, this bullrush of creativity, this colony of kindness and generosity are foremost in my thoughts TODAY. It’s with a mysterious concoction of joy and sadness that I want to tell you as of September 4th, 2022, I will no longer tour and perform publicly. I plan to continue to write songs, interview a wide variety of celebrities and contributors for our Americana Podcast. I also embrace this as an opportunity to further support the musical community and the ever expanding body of young talent on our horizon.

I’m a strong believer in clarity and truth. As much as I love what I do, it’s more important that I do it well or not at all. I’m not sick or experiencing any existential crisis. I feel that making a decision and quitting the road while I still love it, is the way I want to leave it. I’ve witnessed first hand the alternative and promised myself I would go out feeling all the love for music and performing the same way I entered- with passion and enthusiasm.

We will be touring extensively up to and through September 4, 2022 and encourage you to get our attention, if you are interested in steering a tour your way. Our last two or three shows will be at Flores Country Store in Helotes, Texas and we will throw a fan-appreciation party on Labor Day, September 5th. Details of that event will follow soon.

All booking inquires will be addressed by Lynn Cingari and Seth Malasky at Wasserman Music. All publicity inquires go to Tamara Saviano. All other inquires will be handled by Keen Productions. The details of this information will be available on my website robertearlkeen.com.

Thank you for all the wonderful shows throughout the years and, although it might not be apparent here, I promise, The Road Goes on Forever and the Party Never Ends.”

The impact Robert Earl Keen has had on the Texas country music scene cannot be understated.

In addition to his own studio albums, featuring popular songs like “The Road Goes On Forever” and “Corpus Christi Bay,” Keen has written songs and/or been covered by the likes of George Strait, Lyle Lovett (his former roommate), The Highwaymen, Nanci Griffith, Joe Ely, Todd Snider, and more.

He was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012.

He joined Tyler Childers and Town Mountain for Tyler’s Red Rocks debut back in 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Announces Back To Back Texas Shows With Zach Bryan

One of the most iconic country music stars of all time, and the fastest rising star in the business. Zach Bryan is arguably the most explosive up and comer in the game right now, definitely the most compelling, and if you’ve had the chance to hear the crowd at a live show, you know he’s built one of the most rabid fanbases in the the entire country… and he’s barely even been doing this full time.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Snider
Person
Nanci Griffith
Person
George Strait
Person
Joe Ely
Person
Robert Earl Keen
Person
Tyler Childers
Person
Lyle Lovett
Person
Jackson Browne
Whiskey Riff

Legendary Country Music Hall Of Fame Broadcaster, Ralph Emery, Passes Away At 88

Country Music Hall of Famer and Nashville broadcast legend, Ralph Emery, passed away January 14th at 88 years old, according to his family. He was known for hosting the TNN primetime talk show Nashville Now, and did it his own way with an extremely unique and relaxed hosting style that allowed him to get candid with some of the biggest country stars on the planet, like Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Willie Nelson, just to name a few.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Texas Country Music#Songwriters Hall Of Fame
Whiskey Riff

Jamey Johnson Encourages Fans To Support Legendary Steel Player Cowboy Eddie Long Who Tragically Lost His Son

If you’re not familiar with the name “Cowboy” Eddie Long, you’re undoubtedly familiar with the sweet whine of his pedal steel. The legendary and longtime steel player for Jamey Johnson, and Hank Williams Jr. before that, you can hear his steel work on countless records over the years. From Kenny Chesney and Randy Houser, to Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blackberry Smoke, Kid Rock, The Steel Woods, and even Taylor Swift, the list of records Cowboy Eddie has lent his impeccable skills to […] The post Jamey Johnson Encourages Fans To Support Legendary Steel Player Cowboy Eddie Long Who Tragically Lost His Son first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton Says He Grew Up Listening To Dr. Dre And Snoop Dogg: “It Was So Real”

Everybody knows that Chris Stapleton has the most diverse arsenal of genres in all of music. I mean seriously, whether it’s straight up country, soul, R&B, blues… the man can do it all, and better than just about anybody. It’s no surprise his services have been requested by everybody from Adele and Taylor Swift, to Pink, Carlos Santana, Morgan Wallen, Tom Morello, Ed Sheeran… the list is endless. But I’ll be the first to admit, taking one glance at the […] The post Chris Stapleton Says He Grew Up Listening To Dr. Dre And Snoop Dogg: “It Was So Real” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Episode 6 Of ‘1883’ Will Be Delayed A Week

Only five episodes in, and 1883 is already getting real…. I’ll be the first to say it, I wasn’t sure how this prequel to Yellowstone would be. I mean, seriously, how can you match the greatness of the original show? And Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the leads? I’ll admit, I had my doubts. However, it appears that the mastermind Taylor Sheridan has done it, and 1883 is building up to be one for the ages.
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

91K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy