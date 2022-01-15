ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Crunch fall to Utica 4-3 in OT

By Syracuse Crunch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Utica Comets, 4-3, in overtime tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center. The Crunch opened scoring and held three different leads until the Comets tied the game late in the third period and took the win less than a minute into overtime. Despite...

