The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency’s guidance on face masks would not change. “The CDC continues to recommend that any mask is better than no mask and we do encourage all Americans to wear a well-fitting mask to protect themselves and prevent the spread of COVID-19. And, the recommendation is not going to change. So maybe I’ll just note that we are preparing an update to the information on our mask website to best reflect the options that are available to people, as you note, and the different levels of protection, different masks provide. And we want to provide Americans the best and most updated information to choose what mask is going to be right for them.” Walensky said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO