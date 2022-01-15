ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Nervous about flying? Delta Airlines gives travelers extra year to use eCredits

By Yan Kaner
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aON1I_0dmOVodz00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Delta Airlines is giving travelers more time to rebook those trips and extending the life of their travel credits an extra year to use eCredits, the airline announced.

Effective Jan. 12, 2022, customers with eCredits on their accounts will have an extra year of flexibility to rebook flights, according to Delta.

“We want to ensure our customers enjoy peace of mind when booking or rebooking their Delta trips this year,” said Allison Ausband, Chief Customer Experience Officer.

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations woes continue

Travelers will be able to rebook with e-credits through2023 for travel anytime through 2024, Delta said.

“This leading extension provides more time for customers to use their travel credits, so they can book with complete confidence that Delta has their back even when moments arise out of their control,” Ausband added.

The Atlanta-based carrier also extended voucher periods for Delta vacation customers.

Delta said it would take time to update passengers’ expiration dates in its computer system, but customers looking to book travel with credits should not be affected.

This move comes in the wake of significant travel disruptions during the holiday season, which impacted airports and airlines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.On Saturday, a former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, was allegedly told to cover up by American Airlines staff, or risk being...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Weather#Delta Airlines#Klas#Ecredits#Southwest Airlines#Travelers
CBS San Francisco

5G Wireless Rollout Prompts Several Airlines To Suspend Flights To SFO, Other Cities; Expect Delays

SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (CBS SF) – Travel experts warned that Wednesday could see significant flight disruptions, as Emirates, ANA, Japan Airlines and Air India announced suspension of service to several US cities, in the wake of Verizon and AT&T’s 5G nationwide launch. “If you don’t have to travel on Wednesday, don’t. If you can postpone your trip even 24 hours, you may be better off. I think Wednesday is going to be a very chaotic day,” said Henry Harteveldt, an airline industry analyst. “It’s a fasten your seatbelt, hang on kind of week, and the next few weeks as well.” In...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Metro International

Wizz Air CEO says airlines should use airport slots or give them up

(Reuters) – Europe’s airline slot rules should not be changed to protect legacy companies, the head of European low cost carrier Wizz Air said on Thursday, adding that if a carrier cannot operate their slots they should be made available to rivals. The easing of the “use-it-or-lose-it” rule...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Which Airlines Still Fly The Airbus A340-600?

With some 74 Airbus A340s listed as active in 2022, just 14 of them are the longer -600 variant. With just seven different operators of these 14 aircraft, let’s take a look at who’s flying the aircraft and what kind of routes are being flown. Mahan Air. Data...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cntraveler.com

Delta Airlines Says Passengers Can Use Travel Vouchers Through 2024

On Wednesday, Delta Airlines announced a bit of good news for fliers with travel vouchers on their hands: the flight credits can now be redeemed for travel through the end of 2024. The new expiration date, which went into effect on January 12, applies to all existing Delta eCredits. Fliers...
TRAVEL
etftrends.com

Airline ETF Gains After Delta Airline’s Optimistic Outlook

An airlines sector-specific exchange traded fund managed to gain altitude on Thursday after positive quarterly earnings from airline carriers provided an optimistic view for the year ahead. The U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEArca: JETS) advanced 2.2% on Thursday. Delta Airlines said on Thursday that the spike in the COVID-19 Omicron...
ECONOMY
TravelPulse

Delta Air Lines Extends eCredits Booking Expiration Through 2023

Delta Air Lines has just re-upped its commitment to flexibility amid the pandemic by extending the expiration dates for all travel vouchers. On Wednesday, the carrier made customers’ existing eCredits valid for rebooking through December 31, 2023, on flights booked throughout 2024. Customers can book Delta flights with more...
LIFESTYLE
phocuswire.com

STARTUP STAGE: Staypia uses AI to give travelers maximum discount on hotels

Staypia claims it is the world’s first hotel booking service run autonomously by artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. The Korea-based hotel booking service searches for the lowest price for 3.16 million hotels and beats that by as much as 30% more in discount. What is your 30-second pitch...
LIFESTYLE
SFist

All About the 5G Airline Freakout and How It May Impact Travel at SFO

It's very hard to know, at this point, whose concerns are valid and whose problem this ultimately is, but a battle continues playing out between telecom companies, the FAA and the airline industry over a planned rollout of 5G wireless service — and it's coming to a head on Wednesday.
TRAVEL
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy