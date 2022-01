(Montague, MA) Nova Real Estate LLC will be getting the recommendation from the Montague Capital Improvements Committee to take over the former Department of Public Works property on Avenue A. The Montague Selectboard will make the final decision. Nova Real Estate LLC recently improved the Nova Motorcycle property near the skateboard park. The proposal included having multiple industrial and trade businesses inhabit the former Public Works property and it would be divided into different units that would also include an automotive repair shop. The selectboard will consider the recommendation at its January 24th meeting.

