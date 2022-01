It seems BTS members are just taking turns in ruling Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, this time with V reaching the top mere weeks after rapper Suga took the lead. On Tuesday, Kim Taehyung, also known as V, debuted his new single “Christmas Tree” at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart that ranks the best-selling digital songs in the U.S. as compiled by MRC data (formerly known as Nielsen Music).

