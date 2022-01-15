ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 15 Cyclones Hosts No. 21 Texas Saturday

By Bennett Blake
 4 days ago
(Ames) No. 15 Iowa State plays its fourth ranked opponent in the last five games as it returns home to host No. 21 Texas Saturday at 1 p.m. in a key Big 12 matchup.

KEY STORYLINES

– Iowa State is 13-3 and looking to snap a string of two losses after falling by a point at Kansas on Tuesday … the 13-3 start is its best since the 2014-15 team opened with the same record.

– ISU owns four quad one victories, which is tied for second nationally … the Cyclones are 25th in the NET rankings.

– The Cyclones are No. 15 in the AP Top 25, having been ranked the last seven weeks … ISU is 7-3 as a ranked team this season.

– Iowa State is in the midst of playing five of its first six Big 12 games against ranked opponents … ISU is just the fourth Big 12 team in league history and first since 2014-15 to open conference play with five of six against the AP Top 25.

– ISU has one of the nation’s top defenses, allowing just 58.6 points per game and holding opponents to 39.8 percent shooting from the field and 26.5 percent behind the arc … 10 of 16 opponents have scored 64 or fewer points.

– The Cyclones have already snapped losing streaks of 18-straight games overall, eight home games, 25 games against power conference opponents, 28 games away from Hilton Coliseum, 25 games in true road contests, 24 games to Big 12 opponents and 19 games to nationally ranked opponents.

– Izaiah Brockington was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List last Wednesday … he is fourth in the Big 12 averaging 17.0 points and second with 8.1 rebounds per game … he finished with 17 points and eight boards against Kansas … the Philadelphia native is having a career year in scoring, rebounding, FG shooting and 3-PT FG shooting … Brockington has a Big 12-best six double-doubles.

LAST TIME OUT

– Iowa State dropped a nail-biter against Kansas on Tuesday in Lawrence, falling 62-61 … the game featured nine lead changes and four ties, with both teams leading for at least 18 minutes … ISU led by two at the half, but Kansas opened up a nine point lead with just more than eight minutes left … the Cyclones rallied and retook the lead with just more than 30 seconds left on a Caleb Grill jumper … KU took the lead back and Brockington then hit a jumper with 16 seconds left to put ISU back in front … KU’s Dajuan Harris won the game for the Jayhawks with a layup with just more than seven seconds left … Brockington led the Cyclones with 17 points, while Gabe Kalscheur hit a season-high four 3-pointers and added 14 points … Hunter also reached double digits with 12 points while matching a career high with five steals … the Cyclones had a season-high 26 points off turnovers after forcing KU into 16 miscues.

ISU VERSUS TEXAS

– ISU and Texas meet for the 45th time … UT leads the series, 26-18, but the Cyclones own a 13-6 edge in games played at Hilton Coliseum … ISU has won eight of the last 10 games at Hilton.

– T.J. Otzelberger has matched up once against Texas as a head coach … in the 2019 NIT, Otzelberger’s South Dakota State team fell 79-73 to Texas in Austin.

– In five career games against Texas, George Conditt has averaged 5.6 ppg and shot 56.5 percent from the field … he scored 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting last March against the Longhorns.

– ISU’s Gabe Kalscheur and Texas’ Marcus Carr were teammates at Minnesota from 2018-21 … Carr led the Gophers in scoring and Kalscheur was third.

– ISU is 392-612 against teams currently in the Big 12 Conference.

Courtesy of Matt Shoultz, ISU Associate Director of Athletic Communications

ISU-Utah Valley Dual Postponed

AMES, Iowa – Due to recent COVID-19 developments within the Utah Valley wrestling program, the dual scheduled for Jan. 23 between the Cyclones and Wolverines has been postponed. Iowa State is still scheduled to face North Dakota State on Jan. 23, with that match starting at 2 p.m. at...
Iowa holds off Minnesota, 81-71

(Iowa City) Keegan Murray’s 25 points and 10 rebounds lifted Iowa to an 81-71 victory over Minnesota on Sunday. The Hawks move to 13-4 overall. Murray was 11/17 from the field and also added 2 steals and 2 blocks. Patrick McCaffery, Filip Rebraca, and Jordan Bohannon all scored 12 points.
Harlan downs Atlantic 64-34 in Girls’ Basketball

(Harlan) A big second quarter vaulted Harlan past Atlantic 64-34 in a girl’s high school basketball game on Monday night at Harlan. Raegen Wicks led Harlan with 23-points, and Claire Schmitz added 20. Paytn Harter led Atlantic with 12, and Jada Jensen finished the game in double figures with 11.
Tuesday, January 18th Girls and Boys Basketball Stats

The Wolverines won their 7th straight game behind 26 points from Maddax DeVault and 21 out of Lindsey Davis. Charlee Larsen led SW valley with 10 points. Kiera Nichols led the Cougars with 20 points. She made 10/16 from the field. Mallory Behnken added 13 points and Naomi Grubbs scored 10. CAM is 10-2 on the season.
IAwrestle Class 2A Ranking (Updated 1/18)

(Area) Atlantic/CAM and Harlan each have three ranked wrestlers this week according to IAwrestle. For the Atlantic/CAM Aiden Smith is 6th at 106, Ethan Follmann is 6th at 126, and Kadin Stuzman checks in at #2 at 170. Harlan’s ranked wrestlers are Luke Freund (8th at 126), Luke Musich (5th...
Harlan Hosts Atlantic in Boy’s Hoops on Monday

(Harlan) The Harlan boys’ basketball team enters the week with a (10-0) record. The Cyclones host (3-8) Atlantic tonight. In the first ten games, Harlan’s defensive effort held their opponents to an impressive 49-points on average. Cyclones Head Coach Mitch Osborn is pleased with his ball club’s effort on defense.
Atlantic Rolls to a 57-24 Win over Red Oak in Girls Basketball

(Red Oak) Atlantic set the tone early and rolled to a 57-24 win over Red Oak in a girl’s high school basketball game at Red Oak on Tuesday night. Jada Jensen led Atlantic with 17-points, Payton Harter, 10, Aubrey Guyer, and Maddie Huddleson each scored 8, Aspen Niklasen and Jade Harter, 4, Malena Woodward, Keira Olson, and Abbi Richter finished with two points each.
Iowa Coach Ferentz Says Reports Advisory Committee Disbanded Are False

(Iowa City, IA) Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz says reports the school’s alumni advisory committee has been disbanded are false. Ferentz recently sent a letter to Iowa football parents saying the committee will continue with different members. The letter says several members wanted to step away last month, so he let them go and he’s inviting new members. Ferentz says he originally created the group in 2020 to help him identify racial inequality within the program. Eight former Hawkeye football players filed a 20-million-dollar racial discrimination against the program and called for Ferentz to be fired.
