No. 15 Cyclones Hosts No. 21 Texas Saturday

(Ames) No. 15 Iowa State plays its fourth ranked opponent in the last five games as it returns home to host No. 21 Texas Saturday at 1 p.m. in a key Big 12 matchup.

KEY STORYLINES

– Iowa State is 13-3 and looking to snap a string of two losses after falling by a point at Kansas on Tuesday … the 13-3 start is its best since the 2014-15 team opened with the same record.

– ISU owns four quad one victories, which is tied for second nationally … the Cyclones are 25th in the NET rankings.

– The Cyclones are No. 15 in the AP Top 25, having been ranked the last seven weeks … ISU is 7-3 as a ranked team this season.

– Iowa State is in the midst of playing five of its first six Big 12 games against ranked opponents … ISU is just the fourth Big 12 team in league history and first since 2014-15 to open conference play with five of six against the AP Top 25.

– ISU has one of the nation’s top defenses, allowing just 58.6 points per game and holding opponents to 39.8 percent shooting from the field and 26.5 percent behind the arc … 10 of 16 opponents have scored 64 or fewer points.

– The Cyclones have already snapped losing streaks of 18-straight games overall, eight home games, 25 games against power conference opponents, 28 games away from Hilton Coliseum, 25 games in true road contests, 24 games to Big 12 opponents and 19 games to nationally ranked opponents.

– Izaiah Brockington was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List last Wednesday … he is fourth in the Big 12 averaging 17.0 points and second with 8.1 rebounds per game … he finished with 17 points and eight boards against Kansas … the Philadelphia native is having a career year in scoring, rebounding, FG shooting and 3-PT FG shooting … Brockington has a Big 12-best six double-doubles.

LAST TIME OUT

– Iowa State dropped a nail-biter against Kansas on Tuesday in Lawrence, falling 62-61 … the game featured nine lead changes and four ties, with both teams leading for at least 18 minutes … ISU led by two at the half, but Kansas opened up a nine point lead with just more than eight minutes left … the Cyclones rallied and retook the lead with just more than 30 seconds left on a Caleb Grill jumper … KU took the lead back and Brockington then hit a jumper with 16 seconds left to put ISU back in front … KU’s Dajuan Harris won the game for the Jayhawks with a layup with just more than seven seconds left … Brockington led the Cyclones with 17 points, while Gabe Kalscheur hit a season-high four 3-pointers and added 14 points … Hunter also reached double digits with 12 points while matching a career high with five steals … the Cyclones had a season-high 26 points off turnovers after forcing KU into 16 miscues.

ISU VERSUS TEXAS

– ISU and Texas meet for the 45th time … UT leads the series, 26-18, but the Cyclones own a 13-6 edge in games played at Hilton Coliseum … ISU has won eight of the last 10 games at Hilton.

– T.J. Otzelberger has matched up once against Texas as a head coach … in the 2019 NIT, Otzelberger’s South Dakota State team fell 79-73 to Texas in Austin.

– In five career games against Texas, George Conditt has averaged 5.6 ppg and shot 56.5 percent from the field … he scored 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting last March against the Longhorns.

– ISU’s Gabe Kalscheur and Texas’ Marcus Carr were teammates at Minnesota from 2018-21 … Carr led the Gophers in scoring and Kalscheur was third.

– ISU is 392-612 against teams currently in the Big 12 Conference.

Courtesy of Matt Shoultz, ISU Associate Director of Athletic Communications