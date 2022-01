MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — When the first pitch is thrown for the 2022 baseball season at the University of Louisiana-Monroe (ULM), the same sights and smells that fans have been accustom to might be a little different. Warhawk Field has gone through a major renovation, which includes the introduction of FieldTurf to the playing surface, […]

MONROE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO