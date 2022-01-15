ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors' bounce-back win vs. Bulls behind rookie Jonathan Kuminga's impressive performance

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Xpj1_0dmOTLAc00
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors recorded an ugly performance in a massive blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Then, just one day later in the second leg of a road back-to-back against the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls, the Warriors looked like a different team.

The Warriors snapped their recent offensive slump with an explosive performance against the Bulls.

Andrew Wiggins dropped 20 of his 21 points in the first half to set the Warriros up with a 31 point lead before halftime. With the Warriors’ offense clicking early, Jordan Poole, Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga all registered double-figures in scoring in the first half.

With a big lead heading in the second half, the Warriors cruised to a blowout victory over the Bulls, 138-96. With six players scoring in double-figures and 39 team assists, the Warriors recorded their season-high scoring output with 138 against the Bulls on Friday night.

Kuminga led the Warriors in scoring with 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the floor with three assists, three rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 26 minutes off the bench. The 18-year-old rookie has now notched back-to-back games with double-figures in scoring.

After Golden State’s offense popped off in Chicago, NBA Twitter heated up with different reactions. Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying about the Warriors, Kuminga, Wiggins and more on Friday night.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Ja Morant had funny response to Bulls after on-court scuffle

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was ready to battle after a brief on-court scuffle with the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Morant got tangled up with Chicago’s Tony Bradley while driving to the basket. A brief scuffle ensued when Bradley wouldn’t let go of Morant, prompting Steven Adams to intervene and play peacemaker.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
Person
Marcus Jordan
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Looney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#The Milwaukee Bucks#Eastern Conference#Chicago Bulls#Smokinlifeboats#Fg#Blks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Wiggins explains how Jonathan Kuminga can be unstoppable

Golden State Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga recently saw a larger role on the court and the seventh pick didn’t disappoint with Draymond Green out of the lineup. Green was sidelined for the Warriors’ recent four-game road trip and is expected to miss much of the next two weeks due to a calf and back injury. With Green injured, the team turned more to Kuminga and the 19-year-old responded.
NBA
NBC Sports

Wiggins believes Kuminga's rookie rise starts with this

With Draymond Green shelved for the Warriors' four-game road trip that just ended, rookie Jonathan Kuminga was given a much bigger role. He didn't disappoint. After being inactive to start the trip, Kuminga averaged 25.9 minutes off the bench in the final three contests. In those three games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, Kuminga averaged 19.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
NBA
NBC Sports

Wiggins: Kuminga’s first career double-double was ‘dope’

Jonathan Kuminga’s stock continues to rise. Earning his third career start Tuesday night in the Warriors’ 102-86 win over the Detroit Pistons, Kuminga posted his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. “That’s dope,” teammate Andrew Wiggins said of his milestone performance after the victory. “He’s...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

It doesn’t get any easier for the slumping Chicago Bulls. 4 things to watch for this week with the improved Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks on deck.

More than halfway through the 2021-22 season, the Chicago Bulls should be more than satisfied with their vast improvement from a year ago. Few would’ve guessed they would be 12 games over .500 and tied for first place in the Eastern Conference after 42 games. Or that executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas and coach Billy Donovan would be in the running for two of ...
NBA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Bulls: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls are on top of the Eastern Conference, but that might not be the case when you wake up Thursday. Forget the one seed…with 40 games to go, a top four seed and homecourt advantage could be slipping through their grasp. I’m Marshall Harris and this is the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. Still in First The good news is heading into Wednesday’s game with Cleveland, the Bulls remain in first place. That’s despite not having Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Javonte Green, and Derrick Jones Jr. as of Tuesday. They will get some of those...
NBA
charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend Tiana White

Zion Williamson was certainly one of the biggest prospects that entered the NBA back in 2019. His size combined with his brute strength and skills made him a dominant force for Duke University which eventually translated into him getting drafted as the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Pelicans. In fact, he has been compared to the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Although he is easily the face of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise, injuries have sidelined his young career. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Tiana White.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Klay Thompson suggested Lakers’ Anthony Davis-LeBron James frontcourt is ‘one of the best’ in NBA

When the Los Angeles Lakers got LeBron James in 2018, the world of NBA thought, that the most iconic team in the NBA could once again gain their reputation by making a run for the championship alongside all young players like Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart among others. But after the misfortune of the first season, the purple and gold army roped in young Anthony Davis alongside the King in order to make a bid for the championship, which surely caught the eyes of Klay Thomspon.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy