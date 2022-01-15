NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors' bounce-back win vs. Bulls behind rookie Jonathan Kuminga's impressive performance

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors recorded an ugly performance in a massive blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Then, just one day later in the second leg of a road back-to-back against the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls, the Warriors looked like a different team.

The Warriors snapped their recent offensive slump with an explosive performance against the Bulls.

Andrew Wiggins dropped 20 of his 21 points in the first half to set the Warriros up with a 31 point lead before halftime. With the Warriors’ offense clicking early, Jordan Poole, Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga all registered double-figures in scoring in the first half.

With a big lead heading in the second half, the Warriors cruised to a blowout victory over the Bulls, 138-96. With six players scoring in double-figures and 39 team assists, the Warriors recorded their season-high scoring output with 138 against the Bulls on Friday night.

Kuminga led the Warriors in scoring with 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the floor with three assists, three rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 26 minutes off the bench. The 18-year-old rookie has now notched back-to-back games with double-figures in scoring.

