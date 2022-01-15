ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Four new participants announced for WWE Royal Rumble

By Joseph Currier
f4wonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour new participants have been confirmed for this year's men's Royal Rumble match. Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, and Kofi Kingston have been added to the lineup for the men's Rumble, bringing the number of announced participants up to 14. Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Rey Mysterio, Dominik...

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
firstsportz.com

End to all rumours about Natalya and TJ’s divorce

Fans are worried that Natalya Neidhart’s marriage to former WWE superstar Tyson Kidd is in peril now that Season 7 of Total Divas has ended because TJ hasn’t been on an episode of her hit E! reality TV series in more than a couple of years. Is it true that Nattie and TJ are no longer together?
RELATIONSHIPS
WWE

Corporal Kirchner passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Sheamus
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Rey Mysterio
wrestlingrumors.net

RUMOR KILLER: Former WWE Champion Not Returning For Royal Rumble

Not so fast. The Royal Rumble is in less than two weeks and that means we are going to be able to see some of the most important matches of the year in WWE. The show’s namesake matches are going to help set up this year’s WrestleMania 38 and the women’s field has some interesting entrants. One of them, in addition to a recent rumor, had some people speculating about something bigger, but it does not seem likely.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Big Update On Missing WWE Monday Night Raw Star

It would be a welcome return. There are all kinds of wrestlers on the WWE roster and some of them are quite popular. One of the best things about having such a talented group of wrestlers is being able to see who shows up on any given week. It can be fascinating to see what you get, especially if one of them is a nice surprise. We might be seeing another one of them soon.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE had big plans for Sasha Banks

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about Sasha Banks, former WWE main roster world champion, who has suffered her umpteenth injury that will force her to stay out of the federation scene for a time ranging from six to eight weeks. Apparently, the WWE was starting...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Austin Theory#Smackdown#Kingston
The Independent

UFC 270 live stream: How to watch Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane online and on TV

Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title for the first time this weekend, when he take on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.Ngannou (16-3), widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, has achieved 10 of his 11 wins in the promotion via knockout or TKO, with the other coming via submission.In his most recent bout, the French-Cameroonian took the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic in March, knocking out the American to avenge a humbling decision defeat from 2018. Gane (10-0), meanwhile, fought and won three times in 2021, the...
UFC
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Unexpected Forbidden Door Entrant At The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s most anticipated shows of the year, and the show is less than two weeks away. Fans are expecting to see some surprises, and it was recently reported that WWE is considering the idea of using an unexpected forbidden door entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

Another WWE Star Seems Unhappy With His Role In The Company

He doesn’t sound pleased. There are a lot of wrestlers under the WWE umbrella and several of them do not get to appear as often as others. That can create some issues for those wrestlers, which has seemed to be on display in the number of wrestlers who have walked away from the company in recent years. Now another wrestler does not seem thrilled with how he is being used and has let fans know about it.
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Asuka’s Status With WWE Following Lengthy Absence

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank, and a photo posted last August showed that her arm was in a sling. She also noted she had dental work done after a kick from Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out. Neither she nor WWE ever confirmed any sort of injury, but she may be healed and on her way back.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins set for WWE Raw, Becky Lynch & Doudrop to team up

Royal Rumble challengers are set to face off against each other on tonight's episode of Raw. WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins will take place on Raw tonight. Lashley is challenging for Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, while Rollins is challenging for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship.
WWE
The Independent

UFC 270 card: Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane and all fights this week

The UFC’s heavyweight titles will be unified in the main event of UFC 270 this weekend, as Francis Ngannou defends against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.Ngannou (16-3) is 11-2 in the UFC, with 10 of his wins in the promotion coming via knockout/TKO and the other by way of submission. Most of the French Cameroonian’s KOs come very early, and in his last bout he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the second round to take the American’s heavyweight title.That was in March, with Ngannou avenging a decision defeat by Miocic in the process, while Gane (10-0) fought...
UFC
PWMania

Jim Cornette Talks Whether Vince McMahon Is Erasing Triple H’s Legacy

Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics including Triple H’s WWE status on his Drive Thru podcast. The legendary pro wrestling manager was whether or not he thinks Vince McMahon is purposely trying to erase the legacy Triple H has built. This comes after the changes to the brand and how creative must be approved by Bruce Prichard.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Kevin Owens Called Out For Stealing Hall Of Famer’s Promo

Kevin Owens hosted the Kevin Owens Show on WWE Raw this week, and his guest was none other than Seth Rollins. During the segment Seth Rollins and KO talked about Seth’s upcoming match with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, and Owens also used a familiar quote when he looked at Seth and said, “You look marvelous. That’s French for marvelous.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy