NHL

Panthers' Radko Gudas: Gets physical in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Gudas finished with two PIM and three hits in a 7-1 win...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Chandler Parsons announces retirement from NBA after nine seasons in league

After spending nine years in the NBA, forward Chandler Parsons officially announced his retirement from the league on his Instagram account Tuesday morning. Parsons spent time playing for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. He has career averages of 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and was known for his 3-point shooting as he knocked down shots at a 37.3 percent clip over his career.
NBA
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops painful truth on Cowboys’ wild loss to 49ers

Just like the rest of the Dallas Cowboys fan base, former team quarterback Tony Romo didn’t like how the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers ended. It’s not that Romo is blaming anyone. The Cowboys could have done better in setting up the final play, and the referees might have some shortcomings as well. However, for the four-time Pro Bowler, it was just a frustrating ending for the home team and their fans who were hoping for that miracle to give them the victory.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL coach carousel: Predicting which coaches will land in open spots, as Giants make a splash hire

Eight teams could be looking for a new head coach in 2022 (seven for certain), making this version of the NFL silly season even crazier than in recent years. Two teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, finished 2021 with a winning record. Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia led his team to the playoffs and it's not yet known whether the team will retain him or move on, but if the Raiders do move on, Miami and Vegas are the top destinations available.
NFL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Has The Latest On The High-Flying Panthers

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – As the Panthers begin a new week, it’s the same old story. The Cats are the best team in hockey. And the team doesn’t just beat opponents, they dominate. Florida is on the best offensive run over the last eight games the NHL has seen in more than a quarter century. Overall, the Panthers are 8-0-1 in their last nine games and are outscoring opponents by more than double. Now, the Cats hit the road. We Want 10 If you have been to a Panthers game the last few weeks, you heard the chant. If you watched games, you heard it...
NHL
Evening Star

Panthers pull out win over Bruins

BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights tightened up on the defensive end in the second half and pulled out a 51-48 win over Bethany Christian Tuesday night. The Bruins (5-6) led 28-21 at halftime, but the Panthers (8-6) allowed just one field goal in the third quarter and went on a 12-0 late in the fourth quarter to steal the victory.
BASKETBALL

