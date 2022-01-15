ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Nets win in blowout

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Bobrovsky made 29 saves on 30 shots in a 7-1 win over the Stars...

www.cbssports.com

Newsbug.info

High-scoring Panthers crash back to earth with rare blowout loss in Calgary

The Florida Panthers knew the good times couldn’t last forever — at least not in the way they went for the last three weeks. They knew they couldn’t average six goals per game for the rest of the season or threaten 10-goal outbursts every time they take the ice. The last three weeks were something of a miracle — a legitimately historic scoring binge, which vaulted the Panthers to the top of the NHL standings and put them on pace for one of the best offensive seasons in 30 years.
NHL
Sergei Bobrovsky
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Named NHL’s First Star Of The Week

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand’s star power was on full display last week, as the Bruins winger recorded at least two points in all four of Boston’s games. On Monday, the NHL honored him as the league’s First Star of the Week. Marchand dominated the ice last week, leading the NHL with six goals and 10 points in his four games — all Boston victories. The highlight of his week came in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens last Wednesday, when Marchand tallied his fifth career hat trick in the victory. Before that game, Marchand had a two-goal effort in a...
NHL
#Panthers
CBS Sports

Flames' Sean Monahan: Scores pair in blowout win

Monahan scored twice on three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers. Monahan struck on the power play in the second period and added an even-strength marker in the third. The 27-year-old had not registered a two-goal game since March 13 of last season. The center is up to six goals, 18 points (11 on the power play), 56 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 35 contests. Monahan might have some fantasy value in deeper formats that reward power-play production.
NHL
Lake Geneva Regional News

NET Rankings, Quadrant wins

UW was No. 18 in the NET rankings Monday, up six spots from last week. The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process. Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:. The NET Rankings are used...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KREX

Francouz steps in, Avs beat Wild in SO, 14th home win in row

DENVER (AP) — A disputed goal, a questionable hit, and a thrilling finish — the Wild-Avalanche rivalry is still going strong after 19 years. Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 25 shots in relief of injured Darcy Kuemper and three more in the shootout, and the Avalanche beat Minnesota 4-3 on Monday for its 14th straight […]
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Florida Panthers streaks end in blowout loss to Calgary Flames

For the first time in quite a while, the Florida Panthers were on the receiving end of a beatdown, losing 5-1 to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night at the Saddledome. How much one can blame the long travel to western Canada or a team starting to believe all the positivity heaped upon them of late depends on who you speak to.
NHL

