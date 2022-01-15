ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers' Anton Lundell: Serves another helper

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Lundell contributed an assist in a 7-1 win over the Stars on Friday. Lundell now...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Chandler Parsons announces retirement from NBA after nine seasons in league

After spending nine years in the NBA, forward Chandler Parsons officially announced his retirement from the league on his Instagram account Tuesday morning. Parsons spent time playing for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. He has career averages of 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and was known for his 3-point shooting as he knocked down shots at a 37.3 percent clip over his career.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Lundell
CBS Sports

NFL coach carousel: Predicting which coaches will land in open spots, as Giants make a splash hire

Eight teams could be looking for a new head coach in 2022 (seven for certain), making this version of the NFL silly season even crazier than in recent years. Two teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, finished 2021 with a winning record. Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia led his team to the playoffs and it's not yet known whether the team will retain him or move on, but if the Raiders do move on, Miami and Vegas are the top destinations available.
NFL
kingstonthisweek.com

Flames face another tall test in rematch against Panthers

With only seven regulation losses this season, their entire team scoring at will, and riding a four-game win streak coming into Calgary, the Florida Panthers are a terrifying opponent. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The Calgary Flames know this.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Helper
CBS Sports

Flyers' Travis Sanheim: Chips in with helper

Sanheim provided an assist in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders. Sanheim set up Travis Konecny's 100th career goal in the second period. The assist snapped Sanheim's five-game point drought. The Manitoba native has been modestly productive on offense with 11 points and 53 shots on net in 36 appearances this season. He's added 53 blocked shots, 28 hits and a plus-3 rating while playing in a top-four role.
NHL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Malik Willis is the No. 1 quarterback, and Josh Allen is a big reason why

Malik Willis is my No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Josh Allen can help to explain why. The Bills passer, once again, silenced doubters -- a group rapidly decreasing in size -- on Saturday night with one of the most dominant quarterbacking performances in NFL playoff history. More touchdowns than incompletions, 374 total yards on 25 attempts and six rushes against the No. 2 defense in football in negative wind-chill weather.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Stars' Anton Khudobin: Demoted to taxi squad

Khudobin was demoted from the active roster to the taxi squad Tuesday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports. Khudobin's recent active roster stint lasted precisely one week and he appeared in two NHL contests over Dallas' recent road trip. The 35-year-old stopped 19 of 22 shots against Florida last Friday in a relief appearance. He started in net that Saturday, stopping 26 of 28 shots in the 3-1 loss against Tampa Bay. Khudobin was removed from the active roster to accommodate Braden Holtby's return from COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Anton Forsberg: Facing Sabres on Tuesday

Forsberg is starting Tuesday's game against visiting Buffalo, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports. Forsberg has not appeared in an NHL contest since he cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols on Jan. 8. The 29-year-old has gone 6-5-1 with a 3.16 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 13 appearances this season. On the road in 2021-22, Buffalo has gone 5-9-4 and averages 26.72 shots on goal per game. The Sabres have lost their last two outings, while the Senators have emerged victorious from their last two tilts.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Anton Stralman: Activated from protocols list

Stralman (COVID-19 protocols) was activated from the non-roster list Tuesday, per CapFriendly. Stralman has maintained a top-four role this season, and he'll likely return to such usage Wednesday versus the Devils. He missed four games while on the protocols list. Stralman has six points and 35 blocked shots in 29 outings.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Canucks' Vasili Podkolzin: Serves helper in win

Podkolzin finished with an assist in a 3-1 win over the Predators on Tuesday. Podkolzin found Elias Pettersson with 7:23 gone in the first period to tie the game at 1-1. The 20-year-old has just five points over his last 15 contests, limiting the rookie's potential in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Eeli Tolvanen: Serves helper in loss

Tolvanen provided an assist in a 3-1 loss to the Canucks on Tuesday. Tolvanen contributed a power-play assist on Philip Tomasino's second period goal Tuesday. The 22-year-old has four assists over his last 12 contests but has not scored a goal since he made it four-straight games with a goal against New Jersey Dec. 10. The left winger has seen plenty of power play time this season but has scored only 14 points in 41 games after putting up 22 points in 40 games last season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy