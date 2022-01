Wauseon handled Liberty Center 51-12 at home on Senior Night in wrestling action. The Indians upped their dual meet record to 16-3 with the victory. “We honored our senior wrestlers and managers tonight and I was really happy that we were able to get all our senior wrestlers in the line-up to compete in front of their family and friends,” said head coach Mike Ritter. “Liberty Center always has tough kids so we knew we were going to have to match that. I liked our toughness tonight and it showed in the individual matches and the final score.”

WAUSEON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO