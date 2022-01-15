ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County residents prepare for winter weather

By Andrew Ellison
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lsh59_0dmORDK400

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – – Shelby County residents and Memphis city officials are preparing for another round of winter weather with freezing temperatures, rain and possibly snow this weekend.

Snow forecast across West Tennessee this weekend

Germantown Hardware was packed with customers Friday. Faucet covers, shovels, scrapers, deicer and bags of ice melt were flying off the shelves.

“Just trying to be prepared,” customer Andy Turpin said.

“We had one guy who bought 15 bags of (ice melt),” Asst. Manager Brian Reed said.

Area grocery stores were also busy Friday.

“Stuff like diet coke was gone,” shopper Tony Page said. “Peanut butter was gone. There were shortages of bread, crackers.”

MLGW is putting crews on standby to handle power outages while city crews in public works prepare to salt roads.

“Knowing that there’s a good chance based on the current forecast that we’re going to have rain changing into snow,” Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht said. “We’re going to staff our snow and ice operations late Saturday night so crews are ready to get out, start driving, inspect the routes, checking our bridges and overpasses so we can make sure they’re open and safe for public transportation.”

More top stories on WREG.com

City officials are asking residents to stay in if they can but if you need to go out, be careful.

“I always say be a smart, defensive driver. That means driving slower, giving yourself additional time, distance. It doesn’t hurt for people to have an emergency response kit in their car,” Knecht said. “Having a blanket, some water and snacks along with a flashlight.”

City crews normally like to pre-treat roads but they say they can’t do that this weekend because the initial rain we’re getting will wash away the salt mix.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Homeless man found dead under overpass after winter storm

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis is confirming a weather-related fatality after winter storms rolled through the Mid-South. Records show sub-freezing temperatures that morning. According to a city spokesperson, the victim was a homeless man found dead underneath the I-55 overpass near Martin Luther King Drive on Monday. Kent McConnell lives in Marion, and he […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Will Memphis see more winter weather this week?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While parts of Middle Tennessee may experience snowfall this week, West Tennesseans can expect a cold and windy forecast ahead. UPDATE: The City of Memphis announced they are opening a warming shelter at 7 PM in anticipation of the cold weather conditions. The Warming Center is located at the Marion Hale Community […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

South Memphis Alliance improves lives, one wash cycle at a time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Every Tuesday as part of our community changers series, we highlight organizations making a positive impact in our city. This week, we caught up with a group that improves the lives of all Memphians one wash cycle at a time. When you head to the laundromat, you spend a lot of time […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mid-South still dealing with effects of Omicron variant

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A day ahead of the scheduled rollout of free COVID-19 tests, some people are already placing orders. Some Mid-South health experts say while the testing could have some benefits, we are still dealing with the effects of Omicron and COVID from the recent holidays. Just weeks after the start of the new year and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
WREG

Program turning dumped tires into bike lane barriers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A new program is turning dumped tires into creative bike lane barriers. Crews with the Binghampton Development Corporation are collecting those tires off the streets and slicing them into strips before painting and installing them on the road. The barriers are designed by local artist Tad Pierson. “I think it’s a creative […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Horse missing after competition at Agricenter

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – – A Shelby County family is concerned after their horse disappeared from the Agricenter stables at Shelby Farms Saturday morning. John Osborn said he last saw his 3-year-old Palomino Quarter Horse Evelyn in her stall around 2:30 a.m. but when he went to check on her five hours later she was […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Tennessee#Extreme Weather#Mlgw#Memphis Public Works#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

MLK Day in Holly Springs, MS: ‘We want to keep his legacy going’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many events scheduled to honor Martin Luther King Jr. were canceled because of the threat of COVID-19 and extreme cold, but MLK Day went on as planned in Holly Springs, Mississippi. Monday morning in Holly Springs, snow on the ground and temperatures hovering just above freezing greeted those who came out to […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WREG

North Memphis crash kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a crash in North Memphis on Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday at Hollywood and Blue Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they will continue to investigate the crash.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Whitehaven High School Tuesday night. Police say the crash happened at Elvis Presley and Meadowlark Lane. Two people were transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing crash investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

27 dogs rescued in TN on day of Betty White Challenge

MCKENZIE, Tenn.– Animal Rescue Corps, a national animal protection nonprofit, rescued 27 dogs from desperate conditions on Monday at a property in McKenzie, Tennessee, about two hours west of Nashville. According to ARC, responders found 24 small dogs running inside the home with feces-covered floors and high ammonia levels. Two dogs were living in the […]
MCKENZIE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WREG

Employees at Memphis Starbucks say they plan to unionize

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Workers at a Starbucks coffee shop in Memphis say they plan to fight to unionize. “We are here to fight for our safety and our rights as workers that have been denied and shoved away from us,” the group said in a statement this week The letter was signed by six employees […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Break-in at downtown shop caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The owners of a small downtown Memphis mom & pop shop are left shaken after a break-in was caught on camera. Bill Edmondson who owns the River Time Market & Deli in Downtown Memphis with his wife said the break-in happened around 3 a.m. Sunday. It’s the fourth time someone has burglarized their […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Drag racing, reckless driving cases increase, but few result in conviction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arrests for reckless driving increased by 21% last year while drag racing arrests were up 140%, Shelby County’s District Attorney told Memphis City Council on Tuesday. But many of these cases go unprosecuted, District Attorney General Amy Weirich said. In 2021, there were 790 total arrests and misdemeanor charges for reckless driving, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

New PSA warns about dangers of leaving keys in a running car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released a new Public Service Announcement highlighting the dangers of leaving your vehicle unattended with the keys inside. As the cold weather approaches, many people are tempted to leave their car or truck running to warm up. MPD posted this PSA video on their YouTube page to alert drivers. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MATA slashes service as more bus drivers get COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MATA is slashing its bus services because so many of its drivers are out sick with COVID. Starting Tuesday morning, MATA will reduce its weekday service to a Saturday schedule and will remain on that schedule through the next three weeks after hundreds of MATA workers have tested positive for COVID. A […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy