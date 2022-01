GINA HIRES PETER’S SON TO BE HER LAWYER, BUT THINGS GET COMPLICATED WHEN HE ASKS HER OUT, ON “B POSITIVE,” THURSDAY, JAN. 20. “Louisville, Bubbaroo and Sully” – Gina hires Peter’s son to be her lawyer, but things get complicated when he asks her out. Also, Drew and Harry’s van breaks down during their road trip, leaving them stranded, on the CBS Original series B POSITIVE, Thursday, Jan. 20 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

