Energy drinks are often targeted towards a younger consumer demographic but are increasing in popularity amongst adults, which is seeing now options like the Lucozade Alert Original being launched. The energy drink is characterized by its non-HFSS (high in fat, sugar or salt) certified recipe that is also low in calories to make it suitable for those looking to boost their energy through the day. The product will be arriving on store shelves starting next month in 500ml standard cans and price-marked cans.

