The Utica Eisenhower Eagles got a hat trick from Michael Zelenak and rolled to an 8-3 win over Troy United Monday afternoon in the MAC Showcase at Mount Clemens Ice Arena. Zelenak got the scoring started early, firing a shot in from a sharp angle just 3:39 into the game to make it 1-0 Eisenhower. Just 20 seconds later, Andrew Granata doubled the Eagles’ lead on a one timer from the slot, and Eisenhower was off and running.

UTICA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO