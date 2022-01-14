Box-Office Projections For Early ’22 Tours

The Grammy music awards will be held in Las Vegas for the first time this April after being postponed because of the surge of Omicron-variant Covid-19 cases across the United States. The 64th annual Grammys -- featuring nominees including Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo -- had been due to take place in Los Angeles on January 31. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show will now take place on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. "We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr said in a statement.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO