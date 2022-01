60M+ Americans in path of massive winter storm; snow and

BOSTON (CBS) – Some snow is on the way for the morning commute Thursday and Saturday’s coastal storm is coming into better view. After a mild day on Wednesday, a cold front pushes through here late Wednesday night and there will likely be some light snow on the backside of this boundary. The precipitation will begin as a brief period of rain around the Massachusetts Turnpike and areas southward after midnight. As temperatures continue to drop, any rain will change to snow from north to south in the early morning hours of Thursday. THURSDAY TIMELINE 3 to 5 a.m.: mix of rain and snow...

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO