Casting for most roles in HBO's The Last of Us adaptation have been revealed, but it seems that one more might have been leaked! According to the unofficial @TheLastofUsNews Twitter account, actress Storm Reid might be playing the role of Riley Able in the show. Reid traveled to Canada just as the show resumed production in Calgary, and her mother posted an image that seems to be from the airport alongside a caption mentioning a "popular video game turned into a television series." This one seems like a safe bet, but fans should take this rumor with a grain of salt, until we get official confirmation!

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO