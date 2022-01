Matt Petgrave, originally from Toronto, is playing in Slovakia this season after suiting up for several teams in the AHL and ECHL since 2016. The 29-year-old said he's enjoyed his time in that country so far, and that's why he was shocked at an incident over the weekend where fans and a custodian yelled racial slurs at him and teammate Arvin Atwal. He says it was the first time for anything like this with his new team.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO