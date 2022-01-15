Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

(CNN) — Americans can now sign up to get free home Covid-19 tests from the federal government. Though the website formally debuted on Wednesday, the Biden administration quietly launched it the day before. Orders began pouring in immediately. The program is part of the administration's effort to increase testing...
KYIV, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Russia could launch a new attack on Ukraine at "very short notice" but Washington would pursue diplomacy as long as it could, even though it was unsure what Moscow really wanted. On a visit to...
New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) made waves late Tuesday night, detailing preliminary evidence from her office's investigation into former President Trump 's family business and accusing the company of repeatedly misrepresenting its assets over the years. The revelations came in court filings asking a judge to order Trump,...
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday issued a joint statement with fellow Justice Neil Gorsuch denying tensions over masks, with Sotomayor saying she did not ask Gorsuch to wear a mask amid surging COVID-19 cases. Gorsuch, a member of the panel's conservative bloc, has been the only justice to...
Senate Democrats are moving forward with a likely doomed vote on voting rights legislation Wednesday evening in an effort to expand access to the ballot, while some Republican-controlled state legislatures around the country pass and consider changes to election laws that constrain voting. The measure will likely fail to advance...
Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration will make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans for free starting next week, a White House official told CNN, the latest federal step aimed at reining in the US' Covid-19 surge. The masks -- which are coming from the Strategic National Stockpile...
