ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

"Don’t Look Up" is a Netflix hit. Is that also a win for the climate?

By Eve Andrews
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlYkM_0dmOK4DJ00

Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky, Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy, and Timothée Chalamet as Yul in "Don't Look Up" (Niko Tavernise/Netflix)

Netflix announced on Wednesday that Don't Look Up, the satirical film about our apathetic approach to dealing with global disasters, has become its second-biggest hit of all time.

The film, co-created by director Adam McKay and journalist David Sirota, continues to dominate (or at least feature in) the cultural conversation a full month after its release. Many activists consider this a victory for climate awareness – including some climate scientists and, perhaps most vocally, the makers of the film itself.

McKay told journalist Eric Holthaus that he "literally made Don't Look Up for the climate community." Granted, when you make a movie for a niche group of people — be they journalists or scientists or activists — who have spent years deeply invested in the nuances and frustrations of climate communication, you're sure not to please everyone.

On Wednesday, an article in The New York Times described a saga in which the makers of the film came under some criticism for a climate action website they created to go along with the film. The points of contention will be familiar to anyone in the aforementioned niche group: too much emphasis on individual lifestyle choices like diet and home energy use, not enough on government action and social transformation. Prominent climate activist Peter Kalmus announced on Twitter that he is collaborating with McKay to refine the suggested points of action.

The thing is — as I noted in my review when the film first came out — that this dilemma kind of exemplifies the pitfalls of trying to make a social movement campaign out of an artistic work and vice versa. If Don't Look Up is meant to be a rousing call to action, the fact that (spoiler alert!) everyone dies in a fiery explosion at the end is a confusing choice. It's an effective and logical conclusion for the fictional storyline of the film, but makes for a rather defeatist message in the context of climate mobilization.

We can agree on one thing: The fact that a movie "made for the climate community" became a mainstream commercial success is certainly remarkable. Even Julia Fox liked it!

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Watch: Trump comes up empty when asked a very simple question about Republicans in power

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When former President Donald Trump appeared on right-wing Newsmax TV this week, he was asked about the 2022 midterms and the things he would like Republicans to prioritize if they regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. But Trump didn't offer any specific policy recommendations should the GOP have a House majority in 2023 and seemed to ignore the substance of the question entirely.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

"Vote her the hell out": Progressives target Kyrsten Sinema after her filibuster defense

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. On what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 93rd birthday, voting rights advocates and progressive lawmakers rallied in Arizona on Saturday to target the first-term Democratic senator blocking legislation aimed at strengthening ballot access amid growing GOP-led suppression efforts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BGR.com

This gritty new sci-fi movie is unexpectedly taking Netflix by storm

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more Apocalyptic movies are having a bit of a moment on Netflix right now. One of the biggest Korean-language releases in recent memory on the streamer, for example, is The Silent Sea. It told the story of a special team sent to the moon to retrieve an important sample from a research facilty. Meanwhile, back home, Earth has undergone “desertification.” And in addition to The Silent Sea, there’s also Don’t Look Up — a polarizing climate change allegory from director Adam McKay. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Kalmus
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
David Sirota
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Space.com

Climate scientist and Netflix 'Don't Look Up' director talk comet metaphors and global warming (exclusive)

The creator of Netflix's popular satire-comedy movie "Don't Look Up" recently spoke with a climate scientist about how the movie contributes to the conversation about global warming. The interview, exclusively released to Space.com, is a 24-minute audio conversation between filmmaker Adam McKay and Kate Marvel, an associate research scientist at...
TV & VIDEOS
The Conversation U.S.

'Don’t Look Up': Hollywood's primer on climate denial illustrates 5 myths that fuel rejection of science

Every disaster movie seems to open with a scientist being ignored. “Don’t Look Up” is no exception – in fact, people ignoring or flat out denying scientific evidence is the point. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who make a literally Earth-shattering discovery and then try to persuade the president to take action to save humanity. It’s a satire that explores how individuals, scientists, the media and politicians respond when faced with scientific facts that are uncomfortable, threatening and inconvenient. The movie is an allegory for climate change, showing how those with the power to do something about global warming willfully...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Don’t Look Up: four climate experts on the polarising disaster film

Rarely has a film been as divisive as Adam McKay’s climate satire Don’t Look Up. Although it has been watched by millions, and is already Netflix’s third most watched film ever, the response from critics was largely negative. Many found its story of scientists who discover an asteroid heading for Earth a clumsy allegory for the climate crisis, while others just found it boring. But many in the climate movement have praised the film, and audience reviews have been generally positive.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Action#Film Star#The New York Times
IndieWire

‘Sing 2’ Sweeps VOD Charts as ‘Don’t Look Up’ Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller ‘Brazen’

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
MOVIES
New Times

Don't Look Up

Writer-director Adam McKay (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy) helms this biting satire about the nonchalant global response to an impending planet-killing meteor strike. Mild-mannered astronomy professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his doctoral candidate student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discover the coming disaster and set about warning the world in the hopes that something will be done to avert catastrophe.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
d1softballnews.com

Don’t Look Up record, is the third most watched movie on Netflix

The satirical Don’t Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence turned out to be the third most watched movie ever on Netflix in just eleven days. Which movie has beaten it over the years?. The network still discusses Don’t Look Up, the satirical comedy by Adam McKay led...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Don’t Look Up’ Officially Breaks Netflix Weekly Viewing Record

Adam McKay’s climate change satire Don’t Look Up is officially a record breaker, with the title attracting the most viewing hours for a movie in a single week in Netflix’s history. The pic’s 152.29 million hours watched globally in the week December 27-January 2 is a new high-water mark, the streamer has confirmed to Deadline. Figures released by Netflix show the Leonardo DiCaprio-Jennifer Lawrence pic already is its third-most-watched film (in its first 28 days) of all time, behind only Bird Box and Red Notice. While Netflix doesn’t release day-to-day data, Don’t Look Up is likely to be encroaching on the Sandra Bullock...
MOVIES
The Independent

Don’t Look Up: Adam McKay ‘flabbergasted’ as film smashes Netflix record

Don’t Look Up has smashed viewing figures at Netflix in its opening week, leaving creator Adam McKay “flabbergasted”.The new film tells the story of two mid-level astronomers who struggle to alert the public that a comet is on a collision course with Earth, and features a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence.Don’t Look Up arrived on Netflix on 24 December and is currently the number one English-language film on the platform globally.It was streamed for 111 million hours in its first two days and then for more than 152 million hours between 27 December and 2 January. This second week was reportedly the biggest in Netflix’s history.Responding to the news on Twitter on Wednesday (5 January) night, McKay wrote: “ââI’m straight up flabbergasted by this.”Don’t Look Up viewers have recently that calling a phone number featured in the film takes them to a fake sex hotline.I’m straight up flabbergasted by this.#DontLookUp https://t.co/gIjxtS6LXS— Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) January 5, 2022You can read The Independent’s four-star review of Don’t Look Up here.Don’t Look Up is available on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
bio.org

“Don’t Look Up” Misses Climate Change Solutions in Action

Please note this blog contains spoilers for the movie “Don’t Look Up.”. The star-studded movie “Don’t Look Up” is an overt allegory for climate change and what can happen when the entire world observes an impending problem, but only a few take action. Sadly, the film ends with planet earth being annihilated due to the irresponsible behavior of world leaders and influencers. However—and thankfully—the ending of the real-world climate change story hasn’t been written just yet.
AGRICULTURE
CNET

Netflix's Don't Look Up, Witcher crowned its biggest holiday binges

Netflix's The Witcher series and its star-packed movie Don't Look Up have taken the thrones as the most binge-watched programming over the holiday break, a period when Netflix routinely mints some of its biggest hits of the year. Dark comedy Don't Look Up was watched for 263 million total hours...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Jennifer Lawrence Is Working on Her Elizabeth Holmes Voice for ‘Bad Blood,’ Adam McKay Says

One of the trickier aspects of impersonating fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is her deep-throated voice, but Jennifer Lawrence is set to take it on for the likely next film from her “Don’t Look Up” director Adam McKay, “Bad Blood.” The film is based on John Carreyrou’s 2018 nonfiction book “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley,” about the rise and fall of the multibillion-dollar Silicon Valley startup that set out to revolutionize blood tests but unraveled as Holmes was eventually convicted of four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy (out of 11 federal charges). Lawrence will be the...
MOVIES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy