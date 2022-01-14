ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The United Fundraising League Announces New Modernized Fundraising Platform During The United Flag Football League's National Championship

By United Fundraising League
The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Fundraising League (UFL) introduced their new fundraising platform today during the United Flag Football League's 2021-2022 National Championship in Orlando Florida. The United Fundraising League (UFL) is empowering individuals and Nonprofits to fundraise at their fingertips by tapping into the...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

LUNAR NEW YEAR TIGER PARTY OPENS ASIAN HALL OF FAME SEASON

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame launches its new season at an exclusive Lunar New Year Tiger Party on February 5 hosted at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Robby Krieger's private studio in Glendale. The season advances socioeconomic equity through forums, podcast, flagship...
CELEBRATIONS
The Press

Dr. Evelyn R. Carter Named President of Paradigm, World's Leading DEI Company

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Paradigm, the world's leading diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) company, announced Dr. Evelyn R. Carter is stepping into a new role as President. In this role, Dr. Carter will drive innovation around effective approaches to DEI work, and use those insights to evolve Paradigm's comprehensive suite of technology, tools, and consulting services.
BUSINESS
The Press

Root Name System (RNS) Digital Residency Program Launched via Collaboration Between Republic of Palau and Cryptic Labs

Root Name System (RNS) Digital Residency Program Launched via Collaboration Between Republic of Palau and Cryptic Labs. PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of Palau, a nation in the western Pacific, has joined hands with Cryptic Labs, an innovative blockchain research institute and commercial accelerator, to launch the Root Name System (RNS), the world's first sovereign-backed digital residency program.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Fundraising#Fundraise#Long Island#American Football#Ufl#Nonprofits#Leagues#Raleigh Durham Nc
The Press

Stubbs Alderton & Markiles Promotes Kelly Siobhan Laffey to Partner, John De La Merced and Neil Elan to Senior Counsel

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP (SA&M), one of Southern California's leading law firms, is pleased to announce that Kelly Siobhan Laffey has been promoted from Senior Counsel to Partner, and John De La Merced and Neil Elan have been promoted from Associate to Senior Counsel. The promotions acknowledge the attorneys' significant, ongoing contributions to the Firm.
BUSINESS
The Press

Day One CBD Sparkling Water Named Official CBD Partner of USA Pickleball

LOS ANGELES, Jan.19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Day One CBD sparkling water is pleased to announce that it has been named the exclusive and "Official CBD Partner of USA Pickleball" for a three-year term. First invented in 1965, the sport of Pickleball has experienced exponential growth over the last several years and is widely recognized as America's fastest growing sport. Pickleball has evolved from original handmade equipment and simple rules into a global sport, played throughout the USA and Canada, Europe, and Asia.
CELEBRITIES
KESQ News Channel 3

American Express golf tournament bringing more visitors, how local businesses prepared

The American Express golf tournament and its fans are finally back after last year's tournament happened without spectators. With the tournament bringing in more visitors to the area, will businesses be able to take full advantage of the busy weekend with staff and supply shortages? Nancy Prieto is one of the owners of TQLAS Agave Bar and Grill in The post American Express golf tournament bringing more visitors, how local businesses prepared appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
The Press

Asian Hall of Fame Lunar New Year Tiger Party

LUNAR NEW YEAR TIGER PARTY OPENS ASIAN HALL OF FAME SEASON. LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame launches its new season at an exclusive Lunar New Year Tiger Party on February 5 hosted at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Robby Krieger's private studio in Glendale.
CELEBRATIONS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
33K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy