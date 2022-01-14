ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Wickens is all smiles after driving the Hyundai Veloster N TCR at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio on May 4, 2021.

By Hyundai Motor America
 5 days ago
IndyCar Star Robert Wickens Returns to Racing as New Member of Hyundai Team. FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.,...

